Tigers 12, Royals 8

|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro rf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cstllns dh
|6
|2
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Cthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Strling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|45
|12
|19
|12
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|Detroit
|107
|110
|200—12
|Kansas City
|300
|131
|000—
|8
DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_V.Reyes (2), H.Castro (4), Castellanos (31), C.Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_G.Beckham (4), Soler (25). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann
|4
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Ni.Ramirez W,4-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Flynn L,2-1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Jor.Lopez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Newberry
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K.McCarthy
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wi.Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd
Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
K.McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Flynn (C.Stewart), by Flynn (Dixon), by Zimmermann (H.Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).
