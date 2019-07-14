Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 12, Royals 8

July 14, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Reyes cf 5 2 1 0 Mrrfeld dh 4 1 1 1
H.Cstro rf 6 2 4 2 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 1
Cstllns dh 6 2 2 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0
C.Stwrt lf 4 2 2 1 H.Dzier 3b 3 2 1 1
Dixon 1b 4 1 1 2 Soler rf 4 1 2 3
Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 3 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 5 1 4 2 Cthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 5 0 2 0 Strling cf 4 1 1 0
G.Bckhm 2b 5 1 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Gllgher c 4 1 2 1
Totals 45 12 19 12 Totals 36 8 10 7
Detroit 107 110 200—12
Kansas City 300 131 000— 8

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_V.Reyes (2), H.Castro (4), Castellanos (31), C.Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_G.Beckham (4), Soler (25). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 4 8 7 7 0 2
Ni.Ramirez W,4-3 3 2 1 1 1 1
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0
S.Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Flynn L,2-1 2 8 7 7 0 3
Jor.Lopez 2 4 2 2 0 2
Newberry 1 1 1 1 1 2
K.McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 1
Hill 2 3 1 1 0 2
Wi.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd

Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Advertisement

K.McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Flynn (C.Stewart), by Flynn (Dixon), by Zimmermann (H.Dozier).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.