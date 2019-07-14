Tigers 12, Royals 8

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Reyes cf 5 2 1 0 Mrrfeld dh 4 1 1 1 H.Cstro rf 6 2 4 2 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 1 Cstllns dh 6 2 2 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 2 2 1 H.Dzier 3b 3 2 1 1 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 2 Soler rf 4 1 2 3 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 3 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 5 1 4 2 Cthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 5 0 2 0 Strling cf 4 1 1 0 G.Bckhm 2b 5 1 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Gllgher c 4 1 2 1 Totals 45 12 19 12 Totals 36 8 10 7

Detroit 107 110 200—12 Kansas City 300 131 000— 8

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_V.Reyes (2), H.Castro (4), Castellanos (31), C.Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_G.Beckham (4), Soler (25). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann 4 8 7 7 0 2 Ni.Ramirez W,4-3 3 2 1 1 1 1 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0 S.Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Flynn L,2-1 2 8 7 7 0 3 Jor.Lopez 2 4 2 2 0 2 Newberry 1 1 1 1 1 2 K.McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 1 Hill 2 3 1 1 0 2 Wi.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd

Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

K.McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Flynn (C.Stewart), by Flynn (Dixon), by Zimmermann (H.Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).

