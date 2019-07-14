Tigers 12, Royals 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .256 Castro rf 6 2 4 2 0 0 .315 Castellanos dh 6 2 2 0 0 3 .280 Stewart lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .238 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245 Candelario 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .216 Goodrum ss 5 1 4 2 0 1 .242 Hicks c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .204 Beckham 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Totals 45 12 19 12 1 11

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .309 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .267 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Dozier 3b 3 2 1 1 0 0 .278 Soler rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .247 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .152 a-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Gallagher c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .211 Totals 36 8 10 7 1 4

Detroit 107 110 200—12 19 0 Kansas City 300 131 000— 8 10 0

a-grounded out for Duda in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Reyes (2), Castro (4), Castellanos (31), Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_Beckham (4), off Lopez; Soler (25), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Castro 2 (12), Stewart (30), Dixon 2 (37), Candelario 3 (20), Goodrum 2 (30), Beckham 2 (9), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (52), Dozier (46), Soler 3 (64), Gallagher (8). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Reyes, Stewart, Dixon, Candelario, Beckham); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Lopez). RISP_Detroit 7 for 16; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stewart, Starling, Dozier. GIDP_Beckham, Dozier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 4 8 7 7 0 2 64 7.01 Ramirez, W, 4-3 3 2 1 1 1 1 31 4.71 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.56 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.06 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flynn, L, 2-1 2 8 7 7 0 3 46 5.18 Lopez 2 4 2 2 0 2 30 6.42 Newberry 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.74 McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 1 14 5.40 Hill 2 3 1 1 0 2 40 4.50 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.66

Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Lopez 1-1, Hill 1-1. HBP_Flynn 2 (Stewart,Dixon), Zimmermann (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).

