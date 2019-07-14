Listen Live Sports

Tigers 12, Royals 8

July 14, 2019 5:40 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .256
Castro rf 6 2 4 2 0 0 .315
Castellanos dh 6 2 2 0 0 3 .280
Stewart lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .238
Dixon 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245
Candelario 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .216
Goodrum ss 5 1 4 2 0 1 .242
Hicks c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .204
Beckham 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .215
Totals 45 12 19 12 1 11
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .309
Mondesi ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .267
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Dozier 3b 3 2 1 1 0 0 .278
Soler rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .247
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .152
a-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Gallagher c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .211
Totals 36 8 10 7 1 4
Detroit 107 110 200—12 19 0
Kansas City 300 131 000— 8 10 0

a-grounded out for Duda in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Reyes (2), Castro (4), Castellanos (31), Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_Beckham (4), off Lopez; Soler (25), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Castro 2 (12), Stewart (30), Dixon 2 (37), Candelario 3 (20), Goodrum 2 (30), Beckham 2 (9), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (52), Dozier (46), Soler 3 (64), Gallagher (8). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Reyes, Stewart, Dixon, Candelario, Beckham); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Lopez). RISP_Detroit 7 for 16; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stewart, Starling, Dozier. GIDP_Beckham, Dozier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 4 8 7 7 0 2 64 7.01
Ramirez, W, 4-3 3 2 1 1 1 1 31 4.71
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.56
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.06
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flynn, L, 2-1 2 8 7 7 0 3 46 5.18
Lopez 2 4 2 2 0 2 30 6.42
Newberry 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.74
McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 1 14 5.40
Hill 2 3 1 1 0 2 40 4.50
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.66

Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Lopez 1-1, Hill 1-1. HBP_Flynn 2 (Stewart,Dixon), Zimmermann (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).

