Tigers 12, Royals 8

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Castro rf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Castellanos dh
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Stewart lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.216
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Hicks c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Beckham 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|45
|12
|19
|12
|1
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Dozier 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|a-Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|1
|4
|Detroit
|107
|110
|200—12
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|131
|000—
|8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Duda in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Reyes (2), Castro (4), Castellanos (31), Stewart 2 (19), Dixon (9), Candelario (10), Soler (20), Gallagher (3). 3B_Merrifield (8). HR_Beckham (4), off Lopez; Soler (25), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Castro 2 (12), Stewart (30), Dixon 2 (37), Candelario 3 (20), Goodrum 2 (30), Beckham 2 (9), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (52), Dozier (46), Soler 3 (64), Gallagher (8). SB_Goodrum 2 (10), Mondesi (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Reyes, Stewart, Dixon, Candelario, Beckham); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Lopez). RISP_Detroit 7 for 16; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Stewart, Starling, Dozier. GIDP_Beckham, Dozier.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|64
|7.01
|Ramirez, W, 4-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|4.71
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.56
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.06
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flynn, L, 2-1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|46
|5.18
|Lopez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|6.42
|Newberry
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.74
|McCarthy
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Hill
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|4.50
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.66
Flynn pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.
Zimmermann pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
McCarthy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Lopez 1-1, Hill 1-1. HBP_Flynn 2 (Stewart,Dixon), Zimmermann (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:05. A_13,763 (37,903).
