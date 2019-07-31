Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, Angels 1

July 31, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 1 0 0 Fltcher 3b 3 0 0 0
Mercer dh 5 0 1 0 Trout dh 3 1 1 1
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Dixon rf 4 1 2 4 K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0
V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0
J.Rgers c 2 3 1 1 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 4 2 2 3 Lucroy c 4 0 2 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 30 1 5 1
Detroit 002 020 050—9
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1

DP_Detroit 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Lucroy (8). HR_Dixon (14), J.Rogers (1), G.Beckham (5), Trout (35). SB_Goodrum (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris W,3-8 5 3 0 0 2 5
Ni.Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Rosenthal H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1
J.Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
J.Suarez L,2-2 4 1-3 4 4 4 3 0
Cahill 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
L.Garcia 1 4 5 5 2 1
JC.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by JC.Ramirez (Dixon).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:56. A_37,511 (45,050).

