Timbers-Sounders, Sums

|Portland
|1
|1—2
|Seattle
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Portland, Fernandez, 7, 20th minute.
Second half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 8, 50th; 3, Portland, Fernandez, 8 (Blanco), 51st.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Portland, Fernandez, 82nd; Moreira, 84th; Chara, 90th. Seattle, Leerdam, 66th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Matthew Nelson; Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_50,072.
___
Portland_Steve Clark; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Jorge Villafana (Zarek Valentin, 90th); Sebastian Blanco (Bill Tuiloma, 90th), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Marvin Loria, 75th), Brian Fernandez.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 72nd), Brad Smith (Nouhou Tolo, 87th), Roman Torres; Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Joevin Jones, 62nd), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.
