Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-Sounders, Sums

July 22, 2019 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 1 1—2
Seattle 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Fernandez, 7, 20th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 8, 50th; 3, Portland, Fernandez, 8 (Blanco), 51st.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Fernandez, 82nd; Moreira, 84th; Chara, 90th. Seattle, Leerdam, 66th.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Matthew Nelson; Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

A_50,072.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Jorge Villafana (Zarek Valentin, 90th); Sebastian Blanco (Bill Tuiloma, 90th), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Marvin Loria, 75th), Brian Fernandez.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 72nd), Brad Smith (Nouhou Tolo, 87th), Roman Torres; Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Joevin Jones, 62nd), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.