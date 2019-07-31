Listen Live Sports

Titans place receiver Batson on IR, add pair of receivers

July 31, 2019 11:02 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver Cam Batson on injured reserve and agreed to terms with a pair of receivers.

The Titans announced the moves Wednesday.

Batson was hurt Monday in practice and walked off with a trainer. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver was named one of the Titans’ top offseason performers, and he had eight catches for 82 yards in 11 games last season.

The Titans also waived receiver Joe Parker and added receivers Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.

The 6-6, 230-pound McEvoy played 29 games with Seattle and has 14 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He was on the practice squad with New Orleans last season. The 5-8 White signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio after this year’s draft. He also returned punts in college.

