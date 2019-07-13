Listen Live Sports

Tony Romo increases lead to 9 points in celebrity golf event

July 13, 2019 7:34 pm
 
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Defending champion Tony Romo increased his lead to nine points Saturday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst shot his second straight 2-under 70 and scored 25 points for a total of 51 in the celebrity tournament that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. He has played in two PGA Tour events this year.

“I felt good about the game coming in and it’s kind of held up this week,” Romo said. “Ball-striking has been real good. I missed a few putts, but everyone is going to do that. You just have to be aggressive and hopefully a few go in.”

Former major league pitcher Derek Lowe and former tennis Mardy Fish were tied for second.

“He’s a great golfer,” Fish said about Romo. “We’ll see if we can chase him down. I would need something in the 30s and then some help, maybe. The most disappointing thing is we only have one round left.”

Actor Jack Wagner was fourth at 38. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner from 2015-17, followed at 37.

John Smoltz, the Hall of Fame pitcher who played in three PGA Tour Champions events this spring, had 34 points. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry eagled the par-5 18th hole for the second straight day to get to 30 points, three behind father Dell Curry.

