Tony Romo successfully defends celebrity golf title

July 14, 2019 7:14 pm
 
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Tony Romo completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the American Century Championship for his second straight victory in the celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The former Dallas Cowboys and current CBS analyst closed with a 2-over 74 and scored 20 points to finish at 71 in the modified Stableford scoring system. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner from 2015-17, was 10 points back after a 71 and a 24-point day.

Romo became the fourth player in tournament history to successfully defend the title. With Romo an amateur, the $125,000 first prize was donated to official tournament charity Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

“It’s an honor to win this tournament,” Romo said. “I came in with confidence and this is some of the best golf I’ve played these past few weeks. When I won last year, every shot mattered. This year, it was easier. That’s why we practice so much.”

