Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC-Impact, Sums

July 13, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 2—2
Montreal 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Pozuelo, 8 (Delgado), 61st minute; 2, Toronto, Altidore, 6, 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Mavinga, 25th. Montreal, Lovitz, 60th.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jason White; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

A_19,619.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Richie Laryea, 76th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Tsubasa Endoh, 46th), Marky Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Eriq Zavaleta, 83rd).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Samuel Piette (Clement Bayiha, 60th), Shamit Shome (Maximiliano Urruti, 79th), Saphir Taider; Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Orji Okwonkwo (Omar Browne, 62nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.