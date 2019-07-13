Toronto FC-Impact, Sums

Toronto 0 2—2 Montreal 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Pozuelo, 8 (Delgado), 61st minute; 2, Toronto, Altidore, 6, 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Mavinga, 25th. Montreal, Lovitz, 60th.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jason White; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_19,619.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Richie Laryea, 76th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Tsubasa Endoh, 46th), Marky Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Eriq Zavaleta, 83rd).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Samuel Piette (Clement Bayiha, 60th), Shamit Shome (Maximiliano Urruti, 79th), Saphir Taider; Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Orji Okwonkwo (Omar Browne, 62nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.