The Associated Press
 
Tottenham signs first player in 18 months, and loans him

July 2, 2019 11:20 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has signed a player for the first time in 18 months — and immediately sent him out on loan.

Jack Clarke, an 18-year-old winger, becomes the first signing made by Spurs since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

Clarke joined from second-tier Leeds, where he will return on loan for the duration of next season. He made his senior debut only in October and played 25 times in all competitions, 20 as a substitute.

Arsenal also made its first signing of the offseason on Tuesday, bringing in 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano on a long-term deal.

Gabriel was called up to the full Brazil squad for a training camp in May ahead of the Copa America.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

