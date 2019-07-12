Tour de France Chart

Stage-Terrain Miles Stage Winner Margin Yellow Jersey Margin 1. Flat 120.9 Mike Teunissen – Teunissen – 2. TTT 17.1 Jumbo-Visma :20 Teunissen :10 3. Hilly 133.6 Julian Alaphilippe :26 Alaphilippe :20 4. Flat 132.7 Elia Viviani – Alaphilippe :20 5. Hilly 109.1 Peter Sagan – Alaphilippe :14 6. Mountain 99.7 Dylan Teuns :11 Giulio Ciccone :06 7. Flat 142.9 Dylan Groenewegen – Ciccone :06 8. Hilly 124.3 9. Hilly 105.9 10. Flat 135.1 11. Flat 103.8 12. Mountain 130.2 13. ITT 16.9 14. Mountain 73.0 15. Mountain 115.0 16. Flat 110.0 17. Hilly 124.3 18. Mountain 129.2 19. Mountain 78.6 20. Mountain 80.8 21. Flat 79.5

Total Mileage: 2,162.6

