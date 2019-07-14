Tour de France Chart

|Stage-Terrain
|Miles
|Stage
|Winner
|Margin
|Yellow
|Jersey
|Margin
|1. Flat
|120.9
|Mike
|Teunissen
|–
|Teunissen
|–
|2. TTT
|17.1
|Jumbo-Visma
|:20
|Teunissen
|:10
|3. Hilly
|133.6
|Julian
|Alaphilippe
|:26
|Alaphilippe
|:20
|4. Flat
|132.7
|Elia
|Viviani
|–
|Alaphilippe
|:20
|5. Hilly
|109.1
|Peter
|Sagan
|–
|Alaphilippe
|:14
|6. Mountain
|99.7
|Dylan
|Teuns
|:11
|Giulio
|Ciccone
|:06
|7. Flat
|142.9
|Dylan
|Groenewegen
|–
|Ciccone
|:06
|8. Hilly
|124.3
|Thomas
|De
|Gendt
|:06
|Alaphilippe
|:23
|9. Hilly
|105.9
|Daryl
|Impey
|–
|Alaphilippe
|:23
|10. Flat
|135.1
|11. Flat
|103.8
|12. Mountain
|130.2
|13. ITT
|16.9
|14. Mountain
|73.0
|15. Mountain
|115.0
|16. Flat
|110.0
|17. Hilly
|124.3
|18. Mountain
|129.2
|19. Mountain
|78.6
|20. Mountain
|80.8
|21. Flat
|79.5
Total Mileage: 2,162.6
