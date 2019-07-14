Listen Live Sports

Tour de France Chart

July 14, 2019 11:53 am
 
Stage-Terrain Miles Stage Winner Margin Yellow Jersey Margin
1. Flat 120.9 Mike Teunissen Teunissen
2. TTT 17.1 Jumbo-Visma :20 Teunissen :10
3. Hilly 133.6 Julian Alaphilippe :26 Alaphilippe :20
4. Flat 132.7 Elia Viviani Alaphilippe :20
5. Hilly 109.1 Peter Sagan Alaphilippe :14
6. Mountain 99.7 Dylan Teuns :11 Giulio Ciccone :06
7. Flat 142.9 Dylan Groenewegen Ciccone :06
8. Hilly 124.3 Thomas De Gendt :06 Alaphilippe :23
9. Hilly 105.9 Daryl Impey Alaphilippe :23
10. Flat 135.1
11. Flat 103.8
12. Mountain 130.2
13. ITT 16.9
14. Mountain 73.0
15. Mountain 115.0
16. Flat 110.0
17. Hilly 124.3
18. Mountain 129.2
19. Mountain 78.6
20. Mountain 80.8
21. Flat 79.5

Total Mileage: 2,162.6

