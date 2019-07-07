Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour de France Results

July 7, 2019 11:13 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Brussels
Second Stage

A 17.1-mile team time trial in Brussels from the Bruxelles Palais Royal to the Brussel Atomium

1. Jumbo-Visma, 28:57.

2. Ineos, :20 behind.

3. Deceuninck-QuickStep, :21.

4. Sunweb, :26.

Advertisement

5. Katusha Alpecin, same time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

6. EF Education First, :28.

7. CCC, :31.

8. Groupama-FDJ, :32.

9. Bahrain-Merida, :36.

10. Astana, :41.

11. Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

12. Bora-Hansgrohe, :46.

13. Cofidis, :53.

14. Dimension Data, :54.

15. Lotto Soudal, :59.

16. UAE Team Emirates, 1:03.

17. Movistar, 1:05.

18. Trek-Segafredo, 1:18.

19. AG2R La Mondiale, 1:19.

20. Total Direct Energie, 1:42.

21. Arkea-Samsic, 1:51.

22. Wanty-Gobert, 1:58.

Overall Standings
(After two stages)

1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 4:51:34.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :10.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

6. Gianni Moscon, Italy, Ineos, :30.

7. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

8. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.

9. Dylan van Baarle, Netherlands, Ineos, same time.

10. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :31.

11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

12. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

13. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

14. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :33.

15. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :36.

16. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

17. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

18. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

19. Lennard Kämna, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

20. Mads Würtz, Denmark, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

Also

25. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, :38.

33. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :41.

76. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04.

150. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:54.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.