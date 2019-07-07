Tour de France Results

Sunday At Brussels Second Stage

A 17.1-mile team time trial in Brussels from the Bruxelles Palais Royal to the Brussel Atomium

1. Jumbo-Visma, 28:57.

2. Ineos, :20 behind.

3. Deceuninck-QuickStep, :21.

4. Sunweb, :26.

5. Katusha Alpecin, same time.

6. EF Education First, :28.

7. CCC, :31.

8. Groupama-FDJ, :32.

9. Bahrain-Merida, :36.

10. Astana, :41.

11. Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

12. Bora-Hansgrohe, :46.

13. Cofidis, :53.

14. Dimension Data, :54.

15. Lotto Soudal, :59.

16. UAE Team Emirates, 1:03.

17. Movistar, 1:05.

18. Trek-Segafredo, 1:18.

19. AG2R La Mondiale, 1:19.

20. Total Direct Energie, 1:42.

21. Arkea-Samsic, 1:51.

22. Wanty-Gobert, 1:58.

Overall Standings (After two stages)

1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 4:51:34.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :10.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

6. Gianni Moscon, Italy, Ineos, :30.

7. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

8. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.

9. Dylan van Baarle, Netherlands, Ineos, same time.

10. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :31.

11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

12. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

13. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

14. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :33.

15. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :36.

16. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

17. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

18. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

19. Lennard Kämna, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

20. Mads Würtz, Denmark, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

Also

25. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, :38.

33. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :41.

76. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04.

150. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:54.

