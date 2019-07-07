Tour de France Results

|Sunday
|At Brussels
|Second Stage
A 17.1-mile team time trial in Brussels from the Bruxelles Palais Royal to the Brussel Atomium
1. Jumbo-Visma, 28:57.
2. Ineos, :20 behind.
3. Deceuninck-QuickStep, :21.
4. Sunweb, :26.
5. Katusha Alpecin, same time.
6. EF Education First, :28.
7. CCC, :31.
8. Groupama-FDJ, :32.
9. Bahrain-Merida, :36.
10. Astana, :41.
11. Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
12. Bora-Hansgrohe, :46.
13. Cofidis, :53.
14. Dimension Data, :54.
15. Lotto Soudal, :59.
16. UAE Team Emirates, 1:03.
17. Movistar, 1:05.
18. Trek-Segafredo, 1:18.
19. AG2R La Mondiale, 1:19.
20. Total Direct Energie, 1:42.
21. Arkea-Samsic, 1:51.
22. Wanty-Gobert, 1:58.
|Overall Standings
|(After two stages)
1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 4:51:34.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :10.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
4. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
6. Gianni Moscon, Italy, Ineos, :30.
7. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
8. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.
9. Dylan van Baarle, Netherlands, Ineos, same time.
10. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :31.
11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
12. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
13. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
14. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :33.
15. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :36.
16. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
17. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
18. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
19. Lennard Kämna, Germany, Sunweb, same time.
20. Mads Würtz, Denmark, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
25. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, :38.
33. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :41.
76. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04.
150. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:54.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.