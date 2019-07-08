Listen Live Sports

Tour de France Results

July 8, 2019 11:43 am
 
Monday
At Épernay, France
Third Stage

A 133.6-mile hilly ride from Binche, Belgium to Épernay, with three Category 3 climbs and a Category 4 over the second half of the stage

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29.

2. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26 behind.

3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

11. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

12. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

13. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :31.

14. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.

15. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

17. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

18. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.

19. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

20. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.

Also

43. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

69. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 3:42.

120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 13:58.

151. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

Overall Standings
(After three stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.

8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.

9. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.

10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

11. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.

12. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.

13. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.

14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

15. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.

16. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, :57.

17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

18. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:00.

19. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, same time.

20. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:01.

Also

67. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 4:07.

126. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 14:46.

156. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:36.

