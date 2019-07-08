Tour de France Results

|Monday
|At Épernay, France
|Third Stage
A 133.6-mile hilly ride from Binche, Belgium to Épernay, with three Category 3 climbs and a Category 4 over the second half of the stage
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29.
2. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26 behind.
3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
11. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
12. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
13. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :31.
14. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.
15. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
17. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
18. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.
19. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
20. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.
43. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
69. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 3:42.
120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 13:58.
151. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After three stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.
8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.
9. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.
10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
11. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.
12. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.
13. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.
14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
15. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.
16. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, :57.
17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
18. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:00.
19. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, same time.
20. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:01.
67. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 4:07.
126. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 14:46.
156. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:36.
