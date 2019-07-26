Tour de France Results

|Friday
|19th Stage
|At Tignes, France
A 78.3-mile ride from Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne to Tignes
No winner, stage stopped because of a hail storm and mudslides.
Riders’ overall placings were based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level.
|Overall Standings
|(After 19 stages)
1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 78:00:42
2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :48 behind.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:16.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:28.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:55.
6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:35.
7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:14.
8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 5:17.
9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 6:25.
10. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:28.
11. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:03.
12. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, 16:18.
13. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 20:45.
14. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 23:14.
15. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 26:10.
16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 26:26.
17. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, 40:17.
18. Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 40:45.
19. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 42:37.
20. George Bennett, Australia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 44:27.
66. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:02:21.
76. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:21:18.
132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:36:05.
NR. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, withdrew.
