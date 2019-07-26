Tour de France Results

Friday 19th Stage At Tignes, France

A 78.3-mile ride from Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne to Tignes

No winner, stage stopped because of a hail storm and mudslides.

Riders’ overall placings were based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level.

Overall Standings (After 19 stages)

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 78:00:42

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :48 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:16.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:28.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:55.

6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:35.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:14.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 5:17.

9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 6:25.

10. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:28.

11. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:03.

12. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, 16:18.

13. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 20:45.

14. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 23:14.

15. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 26:10.

16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 26:26.

17. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, 40:17.

18. Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 40:45.

19. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 42:37.

20. George Bennett, Australia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 44:27.

Also

66. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:02:21.

76. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:21:18.

132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:36:05.

NR. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, withdrew.

