Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour de France Results

July 26, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
19th Stage
At Tignes, France

A 78.3-mile ride from Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne to Tignes

No winner, stage stopped because of a hail storm and mudslides.

Riders’ overall placings were based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level.

Overall Standings
(After 19 stages)

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 78:00:42

Advertisement

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :48 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:16.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:28.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:55.

6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:35.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:14.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 5:17.

9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 6:25.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

10. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:28.

11. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:03.

12. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, 16:18.

13. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 20:45.

14. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 23:14.

15. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 26:10.

16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 26:26.

17. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, 40:17.

18. Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 40:45.

19. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 42:37.

20. George Bennett, Australia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 44:27.

Also

66. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:02:21.

76. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:21:18.

132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:36:05.

NR. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, withdrew.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established