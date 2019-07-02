Listen Live Sports

Tour de France Stages

July 2, 2019
 
July 6 — Stage 1: Brussels_Brussels, flat, 120.9 miles (194.5 kilometers)

July 7 — Stage 2: Brussels Palais Royal_Brussels Atomium, team time trial, 17.1 (27.6)

July 8 — Stage 3: Binche_Épernay, hilly, 133.6 (215)

July 9 — Stage 4: Reims_Nancy, flat, 132.7 (213.5)

July 10 — Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges_Colmar, hilly, 109.1 (175.5)

July 11 — Stage 6: Mulhouse_La Planche des Belles Filles, mountain, 99.7 (160.5)

July 12 — Stage 7: Belfort_Chalon-sur-Saône, flat, 142.9 (230)

July 13 — Stage 8: Mâcon_Saint-Étienne, hilly, 124.3 (200)

July 14 — Stage 9: Saint-Étienne_Brioude, hilly, 105.9 (170.5)

July 15 — Stage 10: Saint-Flour_Albi, flat, 135.1 (217.5)

July 16 — Rest: Albi

July 17 — Stage 11: Albi_Toulouse, flat, 103.8 (167)

July 18 — Stage 12: Toulouse_Bagnères-de-Bigorre, mountain, 130.2 (209.5)

July 19 — Stage 13: Pau_Pau, individual time trial, 16.9 (27.2)

July 20 — Stage 14: Tarbes_Tourmalet Barèges, mountain, 73.0 (117.5)

July 21 — Stage 15: Limoux_Foix Prat d’Albis, mountain, 115.0 (185)

July 22 — Rest: Nîmes

July 23 — Stage 16: Nîmes_Nîmes, flat, 110.0 (177)

July 24 — Stage 17: Pont du Gard_Gap, hilly, 124.3 (200)

July 25 — Stage 18: Embrun_Valloire, mountain, 129.2 (208)

July 26 — Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne_Tignes, mountain, 78.6 (126.5)

July 27 — Stage 20: Albertville_Val Thorens, mountain, 80.8 (130)

July 28 — Stage 21: Rambouillet_Paris Champs-Élysées, flat, 79.5 (128)

Total — 2,162.6 miles (3480.3 km)

