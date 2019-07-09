Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour de France Stages

July 9, 2019 11:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

July 6 — Stage 1: Brussels_Brussels, flat, 120.9 miles (194.5 kilometers) (Stage: Mike Teunissen, Netherlands; Yellow Jersey: Teunissen)

July 7 — Stage 2: Brussels Palais Royal_Brussels Atomium, team time trial, 17.1 (27.6) (Jumbo-Visma; Teunissen)

July 8 — Stage 3: Binche_Épernay, hilly, 133.6 (215) (Julian Alaphilippe, France; Alaphilippe)

July 9 — Stage 4: Reims_Nancy, flat, 132.7 (213.5) (Elia Viviani, Italy; Alaphilippe)

Advertisement

July 10 — Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges_Colmar, hilly, 109.1 (175.5)

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

July 11 — Stage 6: Mulhouse_La Planche des Belles Filles, mountain, 99.7 (160.5)

July 12 — Stage 7: Belfort_Chalon-sur-Saône, flat, 142.9 (230)

July 13 — Stage 8: Mâcon_Saint-Étienne, hilly, 124.3 (200)

July 14 — Stage 9: Saint-Étienne_Brioude, hilly, 105.9 (170.5)

July 15 — Stage 10: Saint-Flour_Albi, flat, 135.1 (217.5)

July 16 — Rest: Albi

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

July 17 — Stage 11: Albi_Toulouse, flat, 103.8 (167)

July 18 — Stage 12: Toulouse_Bagnères-de-Bigorre, mountain, 130.2 (209.5)

July 19 — Stage 13: Pau_Pau, individual time trial, 16.9 (27.2)

July 20 — Stage 14: Tarbes_Tourmalet Barèges, mountain, 73.0 (117.5)

July 21 — Stage 15: Limoux_Foix Prat d’Albis, mountain, 115.0 (185)

July 22 — Rest: Nîmes

July 23 — Stage 16: Nîmes_Nîmes, flat, 110.0 (177)

July 24 — Stage 17: Pont du Gard_Gap, hilly, 124.3 (200)

July 25 — Stage 18: Embrun_Valloire, mountain, 129.2 (208)

July 26 — Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne_Tignes, mountain, 78.6 (126.5)

July 27 — Stage 20: Albertville_Val Thorens, mountain, 80.8 (130)

July 28 — Stage 21: Rambouillet_Paris Champs-Élysées, flat, 79.5 (128)

Total — 2,162.6 miles (3480.3 km)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.