Tour de France: Viviani storms bunch sprint to win Stage 4

July 9, 2019 11:46 am
 
NANCY, France (AP) — Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.

Viviani made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy, using his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.

The 213.5-kilometer (133-mile) flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win.

Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear the yellow jersey in five years after his solo victory in Stage 3, kept the overall lead.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

