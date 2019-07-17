Listen Live Sports

Trippier joins Atletico Madrid from Tottenham

July 17, 2019 12:22 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has completed the signing of England right back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham.

The Spanish club announced the arrival of Trippier on a three-year deal Wednesday, saying he was a “fantastic and experienced” addition to the squad.

No fee was announced but he is reportedly moving for 20 million pounds ($24.5 million).

Trippier, known for his brilliant delivery from the wing and on set pieces, joined Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 and helped the team reach the final of the Champions League last season. He played for England at the World Cup last year but lost his place in recent squads.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

