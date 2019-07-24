Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tucker names receivers coach Chiaverini assistant head coach

July 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Mel Tucker has named wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini as his assistant head coach.

The 41-year-old former NFL receiver was one of three assistants Tucker kept from former coach Mike MacIntyre’s staff when Tucker was hired Dec. 5.

Chiaverini is a highly respected recruiter and his receiving corps has posted the three most productive seasons in school history over the last three seasons.

They’ve combined for 653 receptions for 8,208 yards and 49 touchdowns. The group included Bryce Bobo, Shay Fields, Jay MacIntyre, Devin Ross, Juwann Winfree and current starters Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon.

Advertisement

Chiaverini, who played four seasons in the NFL with Cleveland, Dallas and Atlanta after starring at Colorado, is the Buffaloes’ first assistant head coach since Rip Scherer served in that role for Jon Embree in 2011-12.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth