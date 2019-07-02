Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Branden Kline and Tom Eshelman to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Matt Wotherspoon for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Asher Wojciechowski from Norfolk. Reinstated RHP Josh Lucas from the 10-day IL. Signed Cs Ricardo Rivera and Kenny Báez; OFs Luis González, Dax Stubbs, Luis De La Cruz and Jesús Alvarado; LHPs Luis Ortiz, Moisés Salas, José Ramírez, Johán Berroa and Adrion Lacle; SSs Leonel Sánchez, Robert Martínez, Rolphy Cruz, Anderson Rogers, Erinson Placencia and César Aguasvivas; and RHP Moisés Chace, Raúl Rangel, Charbel Abboud, Harol Arias, Erick Caines, Francisco Crispín, César Álvarez, Edgar Portes, Randy Berigüete and Alejandro Méndez to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C Óscar Hernández for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Kelley from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock (PCL). Signed OF Jordan Brewer to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brad Boxberger.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL). Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes outright to Rochester. Reinstated LHP Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. and OF Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Beau Taylor to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Blake Treinen to Las Vegas for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Nick Ciuffo. Sent C Anthony Bemboom to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF-DH Hunter Pence to Frisco (PCL) and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Corpus Christi (TL) for rehab assignments. Designated RHP Shelby Miller for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Ryan Borucki to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Carlos Gonzalez outright to Iowa (PCL). Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City (PCL). Signed RHP Aaron Ochsenbein to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Carlos Gomez outright to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Michael Cuevas to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual and OF John Silviano; Traded OF Burt Reynolds to Sioux Falls for the reversionary right to C Adrian Nieto and a player to be named.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jason Garcia to the Tampa Bay Rays.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP George Faue.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released LHP Christian Friedrich. Signed INF Joe Poletsky and RHP Cas Silber.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Released RHP El’Hajj Muhammad and 1B Jose Ruiz. Signed 1B Dean Green.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced they will match Montreal’s offer sheet to F Sebastian Aho on a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Re-signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Kyle Schempp.

READING ROYALS — Announced the acquisition of the club by Berks County Convention Center Authority has bee completed.

HORSE RACING

NTRA — Announced Dr. Mary Scollay has been named executive director and chief operating officer of The Racing Medication and Testing Consortium.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Maikel van der Werff.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Luis Diaz from Club Sport Herediano (Liga FPD-Costa Rica).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D RJ Allen for the remainder of the season.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed coach Giovanni Savarese and assistant coaches Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph, Guillermo Valencia and Shannon Murray to multi-year contract extensions.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Promoted Michelle Aiken to head trainer.

KANSAS STATE — Named Ally Connolly director of women’s basketball administration.

N.C. CENTRAL — Named Erlana Larkins assistant women’s basketball coach.

