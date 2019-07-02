Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Branden Kline and Tom Eshelman to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Matt Wotherspoon for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Asher Wojciechowski from Norfolk. Reinstated RHP Josh Lucas from the 10-day IL. Signed Cs Ricardo Rivera and Kenny Baez; OFs Luis González, Dax Stubbs, Luis De La Cruz and Jesus Alvarado; LHPs Luis Ortiz, Moises Salas, José Ramírez, Johan Berroa and Adrion Lacle; SSs Leonel Sánchez, Robert Martínez, Rolphy Cruz, Anderson Rogers, Erinson Placencia and César Aguasvivas; and RHP Moises Chace, Raúl Rangel, Charbel Abboud, Harol Arias, Erick Caines, Francisco Crispin, Cesar Álvarez, Edgar Portes, Randy Berigüete and Alejandro Méndez to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated C Oscar Hernandez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Kelley from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX —Signed SS Yolbert Sanchez, SS Elijah Tatis, RHP Cristian Mena, 3B Wilfred Veras and RHP Erick Bello.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Luis Durango, INF Maick Collado and INF Jose Devers.

Advertisement

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock (PCL). Designated 1B AJ Reed for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jose Urquidy from Round Rock. Signed OF Jordan Brewer to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brad Boxberger. Optioned 3B Humberto Arteaga and RHP Scott Barlow to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL). Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes outright to Rochester. Reinstated LHP Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. and OF Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed C Jesus Bravo, 2B Jeison Anillo, OFs Jasson Dominguez and Felixander Severino, LHPs Miguel Pozo and Luis Urbano and RHPs Gerardo Abrego, Jose Bernabe, Yordi Pichardo, Angel Sanchez and Geralmi Santana to minor league contracts. Released 1B/DH Kendrys Morales after clearing unconditional waivers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Beau Taylor to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated C Chris Herrmann from the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Blake Treinen to Las Vegas for a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Marco Estrada to the 60-day IL. Signed SS Robert Puason.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Jose Corniell, OF George Feliz, C German Guilarte, INF Andres Mesa, OF Carlos Jimenez, RHP Pedro Lemos Da Costa, RHP Emmanuel Marcano, RHP Adrian Quintana, INF Edryn Rodriguez, C Yoander Rojas, INF Axel Sanchez and INF Luis Suisbel.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Nick Ciuffo. Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham. Sent C Anthony Bemboom to Durham for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF-DH Hunter Pence to Frisco (PCL) and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Corpus Christi (TL) for rehab assignments. Designated RHP Shelby Miller for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Ryan Borucki to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed CF Dasan Brown, C Philip Clarke, LHP Brandon Eisert and RHP Parker Caracci.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Assigned OF Carlos Gonzalez outright to Iowa. Reinstated RHP Kyle Hendricks from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa. Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chi Chi González to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated SS Trevor Story from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City (PCL). Signed RHP Aaron Ochsenbein to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed SS Jose Salas and SS Junior Sanchez.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Chris Flexen, Brooks Pounders, Stephen Nogosek and Chris Mazza to Syracuse (IL). Assigned OF Carlos Gomez outright to Syracuse (IL). Recalled SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse. Reinstated LHPs Justin Wilson and Luis Avilan and RHP Jeurys Familia from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP John Brebbia from the paternity list. Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Robbie Erlin from El Paso. Sent OF Travis Jankowski to EL Paso on rehab assignment. Signed OF Ismael Mena, SS Reginald Preciado and RHP Brayan Medina.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Trevor McDonald.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Michael Cuevas, LHP Pablo Aldonis, SS Juan Garcia, SS Dawry Martinez, OF Eliesel Santana, RHP Andry Lara, LHP Franklin Marquez and OF Roisman Quintana to a minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual and OF John Silviano; Traded OF Burt Reynolds to Sioux Falls for the reversionary right to C Adrian Nieto and a player to be named.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jason Garcia to the Tampa Bay Rays.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP George Faue.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF John Apostolo.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released LHP Christian Friedrich. Signed INF Joe Poletsky and RHP Cas Silber.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Released RHP El’Hajj Muhammad and 1B Jose Ruiz. Signed 1B Dean Green.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Adam Mokoka to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Agreed to terms with F Jared Dudley on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Andrew Poturalski and LW Blake Pietila to one-year, two-way contracts. Named Darryl Sutter as advisor to the coaching staff.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced they will match Montreal’s offer sheet to F Sebastian Aho on a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Re-signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Dalton Prout and F Jonny Brodzinski to one-year contracts and D Artemi Kniazev and Nikolai Knyzhov and F Zachary Gallant to entry-level contracts.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a one-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Kyle Schempp.

READING ROYALS — Announced the acquisition of the club by Berks County Convention Center Authority has bee completed.

HORSE RACING

NTRA — Announced Dr. Mary Scollay has been named executive director and chief operating officer of The Racing Medication and Testing Consortium.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Maikel van der Werff.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Luis Diaz from Club Sport Herediano (Liga FPD-Costa Rica).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D RJ Allen for the remainder of the season.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed coach Giovanni Savarese and assistant coaches Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph, Guillermo Valencia and Shannon Murray to multi-year contract extensions.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Promoted Michelle Aiken to head trainer.

KANSAS STATE — Named Ally Connolly director of women’s basketball administration.

NEW MEXICO — Named Craig Snow special assistant to the men’s basketball coach.

N.C. CENTRAL — Named Erlana Larkins women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.