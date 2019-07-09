Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Aaron Brooks to the 25-man roster.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Welington Castillo to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Alec Craig to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Dan Jennings to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Manaea to Stockton (Cal) for rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy, RHP Diego Castillo and LHP Anthony Banda to the GCL Rays for rehab assignments.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Allen Webster to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned 2B Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Signed OF Deion Walker to a minor league contract and assigned him the th GCL Pirates.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Travis Jankowski to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Chris Pennell.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Forrestt Allday to Lincoln for RHP Evan Korson, the reversionary rights to RHP Michael Blazek and a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released INF John Sansone.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Nyles Nygaard.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Jacob Hill, INF Chris Panzarella and RHP Ashton Raines.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller. Released RHP Kyle Fimbrez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released 1B Mikael Mogues and RHP Eric Morell.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Trey Fulton.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Terance Mann.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Avery Bradley, F Devontae Caco and F Aric Holman.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ish Smith.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB josh Jacobs.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Darius Jackson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Alex Nylander from Buffalo for D Henri Jokiharju.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms with coach Jared Bednar on a two-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — re-signed F Danick Martel to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Hunter Garlent, D Arvin Atwal and G Ken Appleby to one-year contracts.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Keegan Kanzig on a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Corey Mackin to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D George Campell.

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Dante Washington director of team strategic partnerships and business development.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Hank Kim athletics development officer in addition to his duties as men’s golf coach.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Dr. Jeremy Weeks assistant director of strength and conditioning and Michelle Pifer assisant strength and conditioning coach. Promoted Stephen Brindle to associate strength and conditioning coach/head of basketball performance, Miguel Rivera to assistant strength and conditioning coach/head of football performance and Pat Dolan to full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach.

