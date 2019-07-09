Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Aaron Brooks to the 25-man roster.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Welington Castillo to Birmingham (SL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Alec Craig to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Dan Jennings to a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Manaea to Stockton (Cal) for rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy, RHP Diego Castillo and LHP Anthony Banda to the GCL Rays for rehab assignments.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Allen Webster to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned 2B Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Signed OF Deion Walker to a minor league contract and assigned him the th GCL Pirates.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Travis Jankowski to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Chris Pennell.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Forrestt Allday to Lincoln for RHP Evan Korson, the reversionary rights to RHP Michael Blazek and a player to be named.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released INF John Sansone.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Nyles Nygaard.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Jacob Hill, INF Chris Panzarella and RHP Ashton Raines.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller. Released RHP Kyle Fimbrez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released 1B Mikael Mogues and RHP Eric Morell.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Trey Fulton.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Terance Mann.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Avery Bradley, F Devontae Caco and F Aric Holman.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ish Smith.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB josh Jacobs.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Darius Jackson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Alex Nylander from Buffalo for D Henri Jokiharju.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms with coach Jared Bednar on a two-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — re-signed F Danick Martel to a one-year, two-way contract.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Hunter Garlent, D Arvin Atwal and G Ken Appleby to one-year contracts.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Keegan Kanzig on a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Corey Mackin to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D George Campell.
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Dante Washington director of team strategic partnerships and business development.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Hank Kim athletics development officer in addition to his duties as men’s golf coach.
PENNSYLVANIA — Named Dr. Jeremy Weeks assistant director of strength and conditioning and Michelle Pifer assisant strength and conditioning coach. Promoted Stephen Brindle to associate strength and conditioning coach/head of basketball performance, Miguel Rivera to assistant strength and conditioning coach/head of football performance and Pat Dolan to full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.