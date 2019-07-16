Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Brasier to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 1B Bobby Bradley to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jose Cisnero to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter from Toledo. Sent OF Jacoby Jones to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Barlow from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Optioned OF Michael Hermosillo to Salt Lake. Reinstated OF Brian Goodwin from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron and OF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP J.B. Wendelken to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated OF Mac Williamson for assignment. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Kristopher Negrón from Tacoma. Sent RHP Brandon Brennan to Tacoma for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 15. Optioned OF Willie Calhoun to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated OF Hunter Pence from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Taylor Guerrieri from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from Buffalo (IL). Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 2B Wilmer Flores to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14. Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 14. Reinstated RHP Tayron Guerrero from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Burch Smith from San Antonio (PCL). Sent LHP Gio Gonzalez to San Antonio for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned C Rob Brantly outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Signed 1B Logan Morrison to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Edmundo Sosa from Memphis (PCL). Signed OF Tyler Reichenborn to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Austin Allen to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated C Austin Hedges from the bereavement list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned RHP Sam Coonrod to Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Sacramento. Recalled RHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Harrisburg.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Zach Welz.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Jon Perrin.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Joey Wagman.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Sold the contract of 2B Dan Gamache to the Oakland Athletics. Signed LHP Nate Reed.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Travis Banwart to Fubon (CPBL-Taiwan).

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sikgned OF Wynton Bernard.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Brian Heldman. Signed LHP Kevin Simmons.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Paul Hall, Jr.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Chad Gendron.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake Cousins to the Milwaukee Brewers.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Nick Gallagher.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Eddie Avila. Signed INF Christian Funk.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Marcus Morris and G/F Reggie Bullock.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Agreed to terms with G Ben Simmons on a five-year contract extension.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Richaun Holmes.

Women’s NBA

WNBA — Suspended Los Angeles Sparks G Riquna Williams 10 games for a domestic violence incident.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Minnesota Vikings RB Roc Thomas three games for violating the league policy and program on substances of abuse.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL J’Michael Deane to the active roster and OL Kwabena Asare to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nick Temple. Added LB Korey Jones to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Ryan Lomberg and D Rinat Valiev to one-year, two-way contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Cal Petersen to a three-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Connor Carrick to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Jakub Vrana to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Nelson Nogier to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ECHL BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Jacksonville Icemen to SZH Hockey LLC.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Will Merchant on a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting to two-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Robin Lod from Sporting Gijon (La Liga 2-Spain).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of F Lucas Melano and will place him on waivers.

USL League One

NORTH TEXAS — Acquired F Richard Danso on a one-season loan from Etoile Sportive du Sahel (CLP1-Tunisia).

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Jessica Young assistant trainer.

EASTERN MENNONITE — Named Jordan Miller and Eli Sumpter assistant baseball coaches.

FLORIDA — Announced junior men’s basketball G Tyree Appleby is transferring from Cleveland State.

MISSOURI STATE — Placed volleyball coach Melissa Stokes on paid administrative leave while the university investigates allegations involving the program. Named associate head coach Manolo Concepción interim head coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Mamadou N’Diaye associate head men’s basketball coach.

