The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday's Sports Transactions

July 23, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Branden Kline to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Dylan Bundy from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Marco Hernández to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 1B Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Taylor Ward from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Cameron Maybin to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Nick Martini to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed 2B Dee Gordon on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Yandy Diaz on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy from the 60-day IL. Sent 3B Daniel Robertson to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Pedro Payano from Nashville (PCL). Optioned 1B Ronald Guzman to Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Dalton Pompey from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Tim Collins from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Alex Wood to Chattanooga (SL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Seunghwan Oh for assignment. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Yonder Alonso from Albuquerque.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Mike Mayers from the 60-day IL. Sent INF Matt Carpenter to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated UT Jose Pirela for assignment. Reinstated OF Travis Jankowski from the 60-day IL and optioned him to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (PCL). Sent RHP Nick Vincent to Sacramento for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austen Williams to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Tasker Strobel.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Parker Robinson.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Ryan Schlosser.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Reilly Hovis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Taylor Wright.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Grant Borne.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released LHP Robbie Ross Jr. and OF Willy Taveras. Signed RHP Chase De Jong and LHP Dan Runzler.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Jake Gozzo. Signed INF Tanner Wetrich.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Hunter Robichaux.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Brock Riley.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Jalen Miller, Sr.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INFs J.R. Davis and Stehpen Lohr.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS Signed C Boban Marjanovic.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant coaches.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Cheick Diallo to a multi-year contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Promoted RC Buford to CEO, effective Sept. 3; Brian Wright to general manager; and Lori Warren and Bobby Perez to executive vice presidents.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Increased the four-game suspension of Minnesota CB Holton Hill to eight games for violating the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DE Allen Bailey.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve. Released WR Da’Mari Scott. Signed OL Isaac Asiata and S Abraham Wallace. Named Brian Gaine special adviser to the general manager.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Tyler Boyd to a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Tommylee Lewis on the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Dean Lowry to a contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed P Bryan Anger and LB Drew Lewis.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Removed DE Carroll Phillips from the PUP list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Marqise Lee, OT Cam Robinson and OT Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list. Placed OL Donnell Greene and LB Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Re-signed DL Lyndon Johnson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Mason Foster.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL J’Michael Deane. Removed LB BJ Clay from the suspended list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WR/KR Janarion Grant to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Frolunda (Swedish Hockey League).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Colton Sissons to a seven-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Named Alex Tanguay assistant coach.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Traded G Zach Higgins, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional third-round draft pick to Philadelphia for G Doug Buchan, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional second-round pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN — Named Josh Wolff coach.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D/M Chris Cadden and loaned him to Oxford United (League One-England).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Wilfried Moimbé from AS Nancy-Lorraine (Ligue 2-France).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed the DePaul men’s basketball program on probation and suspended coach Dave Leitao three games for allowing an ineligible player to play.

BYU — Senior G Nick Emery is leaving the men’s basketball program.

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE — Named Lisa Oyen Ljubicic assistant women’s soccer coach.

CAMPBELL — Named Chris Long director of men’s basketball operations and Kevin Grek director of men’s basketball player development.

CLARKE — Named Rochelle Beardsley women’s golf coach.

ST. NORBERT — Named Hannah Saiz men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.

TRINITY VALLEY CC — Named Aleah Hayes vollayball coach.

