Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

July 30, 2019 5:13 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeño to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to the AZL Brewers Blue for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Alex McRae and Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL). Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Transferred INF Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Marcell Ozuna to Memphis for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Dugan Darnell.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Colby Morris.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 2B Marquis Riley.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Ryan Kussmaul.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B D.J. Peterson.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Tori Miller to assistant general manager of College Park (NBAGL).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DB Bryce Bartlett and LB DJ Calhoun to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of women’s national team coach Jill Ellis.

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Agreed to terms with F Mauricio Pereyra.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Andres Rios.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with G Maxime Crépeau on a contract extension through 2022.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Added F Hadji Barry.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women’s basketball coach.

HOBART — Named Stephen Brundage assistant lacrosse coach.

LAMAR — Named Janell Howland women’s golf coach.

UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown