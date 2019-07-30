Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeño to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to the AZL Brewers Blue for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Alex McRae and Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL). Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Transferred INF Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Marcell Ozuna to Memphis for a rehab assignment.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Dugan Darnell.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Colby Morris.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual.
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 2B Marquis Riley.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Ryan Kussmaul.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B D.J. Peterson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Tori Miller to assistant general manager of College Park (NBAGL).
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DB Bryce Bartlett and LB DJ Calhoun to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of women’s national team coach Jill Ellis.
ORLANDO CITY — Agreed to terms with F Mauricio Pereyra.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Andres Rios.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with G Maxime Crépeau on a contract extension through 2022.
OTTAWA FURY — Added F Hadji Barry.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women’s basketball coach.
HOBART — Named Stephen Brundage assistant lacrosse coach.
LAMAR — Named Janell Howland women’s golf coach.
UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.
