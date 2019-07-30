Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeño to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to the AZL Brewers Blue for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Alex McRae and Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL). Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Transferred INF Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Marcell Ozuna to Memphis for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Dugan Darnell.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Colby Morris.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 2B Marquis Riley.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Ryan Kussmaul.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B D.J. Peterson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Tori Miller to assistant general manager of College Park (NBAGL).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DB Bryce Bartlett and LB DJ Calhoun to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of women’s national team coach Jill Ellis.

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Agreed to terms with F Mauricio Pereyra.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Andres Rios.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with G Maxime Crépeau on a contract extension through 2022.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Added F Hadji Barry.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women’s basketball coach.

HOBART — Named Stephen Brundage assistant lacrosse coach.

LAMAR — Named Janell Howland women’s golf coach.

UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.

