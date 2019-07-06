Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 15, Rangers 6

July 6, 2019 12:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 1 1 2 Kepler rf 4 1 2 2
DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 2 2
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Adranza ss 0 0 0 0
Mazara rf 3 1 0 0 Cruz dh 2 0 1 0
Frsythe 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 Sano ph-dh 3 1 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 2 0 1 1 Garver c 4 3 2 1
W.Clhun pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez lf 4 2 3 2
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 C.Cron 1b 5 2 2 2
Da.Sntn lf-1b 4 0 0 1 Arraez 3b 5 1 2 1
Fdrwicz c 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 3 4
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 42 15 20 15
Texas 000 000 510— 6
Minnesota 060 120 33x—15

DP_Texas 2, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_DeShields (8), Odor (14), Cruz (16), Garver (8), Gonzalez (12), C.Cron 2 (18), Schoop 2 (18), Buxton 2 (24). HR_Choo (13), Forsythe (4), J.Polanco (13), Garver (13), Arraez (2), Schoop (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Sampson L,6-6 3 1-3 11 7 7 0 5
Biddle 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 3
B.Martin 1 4 3 3 0 0
St. John 1 4 3 3 1 1
Minnesota
M.Perez W,8-3 6 7 4 4 2 3
R.Harper 1 2 1 1 0 0
Duffey 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
K.Stewart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

M.Perez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Biddle (Gonzalez). WP_R.Harper.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_38,073 (38,649).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.