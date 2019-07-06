Listen Live Sports

Twins 15, Rangers 6

July 6, 2019 12:37 am
 
1 min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 1 1 2 0 0 .278
DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Mazara rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268
Forsythe 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .262
Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .230
1-Calhoun pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .293
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .195
Santana lf-1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .289
Federowicz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 35 6 10 6 2 3
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .268
Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .314
Adrianza ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288
a-Sano ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Garver c 4 3 2 1 1 2 .291
Gonzalez lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .258
Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .266
Arraez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .413
Schoop 2b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .260
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .253
Totals 42 15 20 15 2 9
Texas 000 000 510— 6 10 0
Minnesota 060 120 33x—15 20 0

a-struck out for Cruz in the 4th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_DeShields (8), Odor (14), Cruz (16), Garver (8), Gonzalez (12), Cron 2 (18), Schoop 2 (18), Buxton 2 (24). HR_Choo (13), off Harper; Forsythe (4), off Duffey; Arraez (2), off Sampson; Polanco (13), off Sampson; Schoop (14), off Biddle; Garver (13), off B.Martin. RBIs_Choo 2 (36), Forsythe (32), Cabrera (45), Odor (44), Santana (27), Kepler 2 (55), Polanco 2 (42), Garver (35), Gonzalez 2 (28), Cron 2 (54), Arraez (7), Schoop 4 (38), Buxton (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Andrus 2); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Garver 2, Buxton). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Minnesota 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Santana, Buxton. GIDP_Choo, Santana, Polanco, Cron.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe), (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Schoop, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 6-6 3 1-3 11 7 7 0 5 71 4.70
Biddle 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 39 7.76
B.Martin 1 4 3 3 0 0 17 4.85
St. John 1 4 3 3 1 1 33 6.75
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 8-3 6 7 4 4 2 3 94 4.26
Harper 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.06
Duffey 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.60
Stewart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.15

Perez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 2-0, Harper 2-2. HBP_Biddle (Gonzalez). WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_38,073 (38,649).

