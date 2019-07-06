Twins 15, Rangers 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 1 1 2 0 0 .278 DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Mazara rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268 Forsythe 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .262 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .230 1-Calhoun pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .293 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .195 Santana lf-1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .289 Federowicz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 35 6 10 6 2 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .268 Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .314 Adrianza ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288 a-Sano ph-dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Garver c 4 3 2 1 1 2 .291 Gonzalez lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .258 Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .266 Arraez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .413 Schoop 2b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .260 Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .253 Totals 42 15 20 15 2 9

Texas 000 000 510— 6 10 0 Minnesota 060 120 33x—15 20 0

a-struck out for Cruz in the 4th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_DeShields (8), Odor (14), Cruz (16), Garver (8), Gonzalez (12), Cron 2 (18), Schoop 2 (18), Buxton 2 (24). HR_Choo (13), off Harper; Forsythe (4), off Duffey; Arraez (2), off Sampson; Polanco (13), off Sampson; Schoop (14), off Biddle; Garver (13), off B.Martin. RBIs_Choo 2 (36), Forsythe (32), Cabrera (45), Odor (44), Santana (27), Kepler 2 (55), Polanco 2 (42), Garver (35), Gonzalez 2 (28), Cron 2 (54), Arraez (7), Schoop 4 (38), Buxton (39).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Andrus 2); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Garver 2, Buxton). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Minnesota 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Santana, Buxton. GIDP_Choo, Santana, Polanco, Cron.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe), (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Schoop, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 6-6 3 1-3 11 7 7 0 5 71 4.70 Biddle 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 39 7.76 B.Martin 1 4 3 3 0 0 17 4.85 St. John 1 4 3 3 1 1 33 6.75 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 8-3 6 7 4 4 2 3 94 4.26 Harper 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.06 Duffey 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.60 Stewart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.15

Perez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 2-0, Harper 2-2. HBP_Biddle (Gonzalez). WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_38,073 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.