Twins 15, Rangers 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Forsythe 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|1-Calhoun pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Santana lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Federowicz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.314
|Adrianza ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Sano ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Garver c
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.291
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Arraez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.413
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.260
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|42
|15
|20
|15
|2
|9
|Texas
|000
|000
|510—
|6
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|060
|120
|33x—15
|20
|0
a-struck out for Cruz in the 4th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_DeShields (8), Odor (14), Cruz (16), Garver (8), Gonzalez (12), Cron 2 (18), Schoop 2 (18), Buxton 2 (24). HR_Choo (13), off Harper; Forsythe (4), off Duffey; Arraez (2), off Sampson; Polanco (13), off Sampson; Schoop (14), off Biddle; Garver (13), off B.Martin. RBIs_Choo 2 (36), Forsythe (32), Cabrera (45), Odor (44), Santana (27), Kepler 2 (55), Polanco 2 (42), Garver (35), Gonzalez 2 (28), Cron 2 (54), Arraez (7), Schoop 4 (38), Buxton (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Andrus 2); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Garver 2, Buxton). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Minnesota 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Santana, Buxton. GIDP_Choo, Santana, Polanco, Cron.
DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe), (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Schoop, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 6-6
|3
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|5
|71
|4.70
|Biddle
|2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|39
|7.76
|B.Martin
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|4.85
|St. John
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|6.75
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 8-3
|6
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|94
|4.26
|Harper
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.06
|Duffey
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.60
|Stewart
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.15
Perez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 2-0, Harper 2-2. HBP_Biddle (Gonzalez). WP_Harper.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:02. A_38,073 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.