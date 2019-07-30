Twins 2, Marlins 1

|Minnesota
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odrizzi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rgers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puello ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rchards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000—2
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
E_E.Rosario (4). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10). SB_Bri.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,12-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Duffey H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Rogers S,16-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Gallen L,1-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Romo (Bri.Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).
