Twins 2, Marlins 1

July 30, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Minnesota Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 3 0 0 0
Garver c 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0 Prado 3b 3 0 0 0
Sano 3b 2 0 1 1 N.Wlker 3b-1b 3 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0
Gnzalez 1b 3 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 2 1
Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0
Odrizzi p 2 0 0 0 H.Rmrez cf 3 0 0 0
Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Schoop ph 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
T.Rgers p 0 0 0 0 Puello ph 1 0 0 0
Rchards p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 4 1
Minnesota 001 100 000—2
Miami 000 100 000—1

E_E.Rosario (4). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10). SB_Bri.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,12-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5
Duffey H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Romo H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
T.Rogers S,16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Gallen L,1-3 7 4 2 2 3 8
Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Romo (Bri.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).

