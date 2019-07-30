Twins 2, Marlins 1

Minnesota Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 3 0 0 0 Garver c 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0 Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 Sano 3b 2 0 1 1 N.Wlker 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 Gnzalez 1b 3 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 2 1 Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 Odrizzi p 2 0 0 0 H.Rmrez cf 3 0 0 0 Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Schoop ph 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 T.Rgers p 0 0 0 0 Puello ph 1 0 0 0 Rchards p 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 4 1

Minnesota 001 100 000—2 Miami 000 100 000—1

E_E.Rosario (4). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10). SB_Bri.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi W,12-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 Duffey H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Romo H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 T.Rogers S,16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 Miami Gallen L,1-3 7 4 2 2 3 8 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 2 Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Romo (Bri.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).

