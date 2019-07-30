Listen Live Sports

Twins 2, Marlins 1

July 30, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .303
Garver c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Sano 3b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .250
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Odorizzi p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duffey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Schoop ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 2 5 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
B.Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Walker 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
S.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Granderson lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .185
c-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Ramirez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Puello ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 9
Minnesota 001 100 000—2 4 1
Miami 000 100 000—1 4 0

a-walked for Duffey in the 8th. b-flied out for Quijada in the 8th. c-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.

E_Rosario (4). LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10), off Gallen. RBIs_Sano (38), Buxton (44), Granderson (28). SB_B.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Buxton); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Prado). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_Polanco.

DP_Miami 2 (Alfaro, Rojas), (Walker).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 12-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 103 3.73
Duffey, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.57
Romo, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.49
Rogers, S, 16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.22
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 1-3 7 4 2 2 3 8 105 2.72
Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.12
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0. HBP_Romo (B.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).

