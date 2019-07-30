Twins 2, Marlins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Odorizzi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Schoop ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|5
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Walker 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|S.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|c-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Ramirez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Puello ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000—2
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
a-walked for Duffey in the 8th. b-flied out for Quijada in the 8th. c-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.
E_Rosario (4). LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10), off Gallen. RBIs_Sano (38), Buxton (44), Granderson (28). SB_B.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Buxton); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Prado). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_Polanco.
DP_Miami 2 (Alfaro, Rojas), (Walker).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 12-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|3.73
|Duffey, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.57
|Romo, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.49
|Rogers, S, 16-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.22
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 1-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|105
|2.72
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.12
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0. HBP_Romo (B.Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.