Twins 2, Marlins 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .303 Garver c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Sano 3b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .250 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .260 Odorizzi p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duffey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Schoop ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 2 4 2 5 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 B.Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Walker 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257 S.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Granderson lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .185 c-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Ramirez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Puello ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Totals 31 1 4 1 1 9

Minnesota 001 100 000—2 4 1 Miami 000 100 000—1 4 0

a-walked for Duffey in the 8th. b-flied out for Quijada in the 8th. c-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.

E_Rosario (4). LOB_Minnesota 5, Miami 5. 2B_Sano (12), Granderson 2 (16). HR_Buxton (10), off Gallen. RBIs_Sano (38), Buxton (44), Granderson (28). SB_B.Anderson (5). CS_Sano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Buxton); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Prado). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_Polanco.

DP_Miami 2 (Alfaro, Rojas), (Walker).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 12-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 103 3.73 Duffey, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.57 Romo, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.49 Rogers, S, 16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.22 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 1-3 7 4 2 2 3 8 105 2.72 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.12 Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0. HBP_Romo (B.Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:11. A_8,064 (36,742).

