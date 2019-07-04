Listen Live Sports

Twins 4, Athletics 3, 12 innings,

July 4, 2019 2:05 am
 
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 6 0 1 0
Garver c 6 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0
J.Plnco dh 5 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 0
C.Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 0 0
Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 Profar pr-dh 1 0 1 0
Sano 3b 5 0 1 0 Canha rf 5 1 1 0
Adranza ss 5 0 1 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 3
Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 Grssman lf 4 0 2 0
Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 Barreto 2b 5 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Hrrmann ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 4 10 3 Totals 43 3 9 3
Minnesota 000 001 110 001—4
Oakland 030 000 000 000—3

E_Barreto 2 (3), C.Cron (7), Schoop (7). DP_Minnesota 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Sano (8), Semien (21), M.Chapman (22). HR_J.Polanco (12), Laureano (14). SB_Laureano (10). CS_Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson 6 5 3 2 4 5
Littell 1 1 0 0 1 1
R.Harper 1 1 0 0 0 2
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0
B.Parker W,1-2 2 1 0 0 2 3
Rogers S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Fiers 6 5 2 1 0 4
Petit H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buchter H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria BS,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Hendriks 2 1 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1
Treinen L,2-3 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Schlitter 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Fiers, B.Parker.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:40. A_31,570 (46,765).

