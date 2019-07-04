Twins 4, Athletics 3, 12 innings,

Minnesota Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 6 0 1 0 Garver c 6 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 J.Plnco dh 5 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 C.Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 0 0 Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 Profar pr-dh 1 0 1 0 Sano 3b 5 0 1 0 Canha rf 5 1 1 0 Adranza ss 5 0 1 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 3 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 Grssman lf 4 0 2 0 Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 Barreto 2b 5 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 45 4 10 3 Totals 43 3 9 3

Minnesota 000 001 110 001—4 Oakland 030 000 000 000—3

E_Barreto 2 (3), C.Cron (7), Schoop (7). DP_Minnesota 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Sano (8), Semien (21), M.Chapman (22). HR_J.Polanco (12), Laureano (14). SB_Laureano (10). CS_Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson 6 5 3 2 4 5 Littell 1 1 0 0 1 1 R.Harper 1 1 0 0 0 2 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0 B.Parker W,1-2 2 1 0 0 2 3 Rogers S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Oakland Fiers 6 5 2 1 0 4 Petit H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 Buchter H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria BS,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Hendriks 2 1 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 Treinen L,2-3 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Schlitter 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Fiers, B.Parker.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:40. A_31,570 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.