Twins 4, Athletics 3

July 4, 2019 2:05 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Garver c 6 0 2 2 0 1 .286
Polanco dh 5 1 1 1 1 0 .318
Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .431
Sano 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Adrianza ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Totals 45 4 10 3 4 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 6 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 1 3 .246
Davis dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .241
1-Profar pr-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Canha rf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .237
Laureano cf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .263
Grossman lf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .254
Barreto 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .077
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
a-Herrmann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 43 3 9 3 7 13
Minnesota 000 001 110 001—4 10 2
Oakland 030 000 000 000—3 9 2

a-struck out for Phegley in the 11th.

1-ran for Davis in the 10th.

E_Cron (7), Schoop (7), Barreto 2 (3). LOB_Minnesota 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Sano (8), Semien (21), Chapman (22). HR_Polanco (12), off Soria; Laureano (14), off Gibson. RBIs_Garver 2 (34), Polanco (40), Laureano 3 (43). SB_Laureano (10). CS_Adrianza (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cron, Adrianza 2, Buxton); Oakland 6 (Semien, Olson, Canha 2, Laureano, Barreto). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 10; Oakland 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Chapman. GIDP_Cron, Semien, Phegley 2.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Sano, Schoop, Cron), (Gibson, Schoop, Cron), (Adrianza, Schoop, Cron); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 6 5 3 2 4 5 102 4.13
Littell 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 6.35
Harper 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.88
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.33
Parker, W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 2 3 35 3.77
Rogers, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.93
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 6 5 2 1 0 4 88 3.87
Petit, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.59
Buchter, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.47
Soria, BS, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.76
Hendriks 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 1.29
Trivino 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.62
Treinen, L, 2-3 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 22 4.29
Schlitter 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.91

Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-2, Schlitter 2-0. WP_Fiers, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:40. A_31,570 (46,765).

