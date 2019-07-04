Twins 4, Athletics 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Garver c
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Polanco dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Arraez lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.431
|Sano 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Adrianza ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Totals
|45
|4
|10
|3
|4
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.246
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|1-Profar pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Canha rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.263
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Barreto 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|a-Herrmann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|43
|3
|9
|3
|7
|13
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|110
|001—4
|10
|2
|Oakland
|030
|000
|000
|000—3
|9
|2
a-struck out for Phegley in the 11th.
1-ran for Davis in the 10th.
E_Cron (7), Schoop (7), Barreto 2 (3). LOB_Minnesota 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Sano (8), Semien (21), Chapman (22). HR_Polanco (12), off Soria; Laureano (14), off Gibson. RBIs_Garver 2 (34), Polanco (40), Laureano 3 (43). SB_Laureano (10). CS_Adrianza (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cron, Adrianza 2, Buxton); Oakland 6 (Semien, Olson, Canha 2, Laureano, Barreto). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 10; Oakland 1 for 15.
Runners moved up_Chapman. GIDP_Cron, Semien, Phegley 2.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Sano, Schoop, Cron), (Gibson, Schoop, Cron), (Adrianza, Schoop, Cron); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6
|5
|3
|2
|4
|5
|102
|4.13
|Littell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.35
|Harper
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.88
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.33
|Parker, W, 1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|35
|3.77
|Rogers, S, 11-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.93
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|88
|3.87
|Petit, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.59
|Buchter, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.47
|Soria, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.76
|Hendriks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.29
|Trivino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.62
|Treinen, L, 2-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|4.29
|Schlitter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.91
Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-2, Schlitter 2-0. WP_Fiers, Parker.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_4:40. A_31,570 (46,765).
