Twins 6, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Laureano cf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .280 Davis dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .217 Pinder 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Totals 37 3 8 3 0 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Garver c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Gonzalez lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .382 Sano 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .236 Cave rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .198 a-Rosario ph-lf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .284 Adrianza ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 28 6 9 5 5 5

Oakland 000 102 000—3 8 0 Minnesota 001 000 32x—6 9 2

a-homered for Cave in the 7th.

E_Arraez (2), Sano (10). LOB_Oakland 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Davis (7), Arraez (7). HR_Profar (14), off Gibson; Rosario (21), off Petit; Garver (16), off Trivino; Cron (18), off Trivino. RBIs_Davis (46), Profar 2 (47), Garver (38), Cron (55), Rosario 3 (64). S_Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha, Profar, Phegley 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Profar. LIDP_Kepler. GIDP_Garver, Cruz.

DP_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Profar, Olson), (Olson, Pinder), (Pinder, Profar, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 6 1-3 6 3 3 4 4 89 3.64 Petit, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.53 Trivino 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 17 4.64 Wang 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.47 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 9-4 7 6 3 3 0 7 106 4.02 Rogers, S, 14-17 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2. WP_Fiers, Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_28,432 (38,649).

