Twins 6, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Pinder 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gonzalez lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.382
|Sano 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Cave rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Adrianza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|28
|6
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Oakland
|000
|102
|000—3
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|32x—6
|9
|2
a-homered for Cave in the 7th.
E_Arraez (2), Sano (10). LOB_Oakland 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Davis (7), Arraez (7). HR_Profar (14), off Gibson; Rosario (21), off Petit; Garver (16), off Trivino; Cron (18), off Trivino. RBIs_Davis (46), Profar 2 (47), Garver (38), Cron (55), Rosario 3 (64). S_Adrianza.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha, Profar, Phegley 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Profar. LIDP_Kepler. GIDP_Garver, Cruz.
DP_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Profar, Olson), (Olson, Pinder), (Pinder, Profar, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|89
|3.64
|Petit, L, 2-2, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.53
|Trivino
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.64
|Wang
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.47
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 9-4
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|106
|4.02
|Rogers, S, 14-17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.61
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2. WP_Fiers, Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:18. A_28,432 (38,649).
