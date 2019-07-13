Twins 6, Indians 2

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.Brdly dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|120
|000
|021—6
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|100—2
E_Ramirez (13). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Cave (3). HR_Kepler 2 (23), Cave (2), Ramirez (8), B.Bradley (1). SF_Gonzalez (1). S_J.Castro (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,11-4
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|R.Harper H,7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey H,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Parker H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,8-7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|11
|T.Olson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|A.Cole
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Odorizzi (G.Allen).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:24. A_32,277 (35,225).
