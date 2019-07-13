Listen Live Sports

Twins 6, Indians 2

July 13, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf-cf 5 2 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 5 1 3 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
Gnzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Arraez 3b 5 1 2 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 1
Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 B.Brdly dh 3 1 1 1
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Cave lf-rf 3 1 2 3 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 1 0 1 0
Sano 1b 0 0 0 0 Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 30 2 5 2
Minnesota 120 000 021—6
Cleveland 010 000 100—2

E_Ramirez (13). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Cave (3). HR_Kepler 2 (23), Cave (2), Ramirez (8), B.Bradley (1). SF_Gonzalez (1). S_J.Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,11-4 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 2
R.Harper H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Parker H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Bauer L,8-7 6 6 3 3 3 11
T.Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 3 2 2 0 2
A.Cole 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by Odorizzi (G.Allen).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:24. A_32,277 (35,225).

