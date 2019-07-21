Twins 7, Athletics 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.261
|Canha rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.284
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Profar 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|a-Pinder ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|1-Barreto pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.246
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|5
|9
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|6
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.264
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Sano 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Adrianza 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Castro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|7
|5
|Oakland
|000
|021
|120—6
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|130
|010
|002—7
|13
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-out on sacrifice fly for Profar in the 6th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 8th.
1-ran for Herrmann in the 8th.
E_Laureano (5). LOB_Oakland 9, Minnesota 13. 2B_Chapman (26), Grossman (17), Herrmann (2), Kepler (23), Polanco (27), Adrianza (3). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Phegley (10), off Pineda; Kepler (24), off Mengden. RBIs_Phegley 3 (47), Pinder (30), Herrmann (7), Kepler 4 (64), Polanco (45), Adrianza 2 (17). SB_Semien (6). SF_Phegley, Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha, Laureano, Davis, Phegley); Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Sano 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Castro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 19.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Cruz.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Phegley).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|86
|4.65
|Wang
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|1.80
|Trivino
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|4.43
|Soria, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.47
|Hendriks, L, 4-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|1.46
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|8
|109
|4.41
|Harper, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.12
|May
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|49
|4.10
|Littell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.91
|Stewart, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0, Harper 1-1, Littell 1-0. WP_Harper, May. PB_Phegley (13), Castro (5).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_4:02. A_34,070 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.