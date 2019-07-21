Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 7, Athletics 6

July 21, 2019 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .271
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .277
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .261
Canha rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .284
Davis dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .233
Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Profar 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .212
a-Pinder ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .249
b-Herrmann ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .310
1-Barreto pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .139
Phegley c 2 1 1 3 1 0 .246
Totals 31 6 7 5 9 14
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 6 2 3 4 0 0 .264
Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 2 0 .305
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Sano 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .260
Arraez 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .381
Adrianza 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .288
Castro c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .255
Totals 39 7 13 7 7 5
Oakland 000 021 120—6 7 1
Minnesota 130 010 002—7 13 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on sacrifice fly for Profar in the 6th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 8th.

1-ran for Herrmann in the 8th.

Advertisement

E_Laureano (5). LOB_Oakland 9, Minnesota 13. 2B_Chapman (26), Grossman (17), Herrmann (2), Kepler (23), Polanco (27), Adrianza (3). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Phegley (10), off Pineda; Kepler (24), off Mengden. RBIs_Phegley 3 (47), Pinder (30), Herrmann (7), Kepler 4 (64), Polanco (45), Adrianza 2 (17). SB_Semien (6). SF_Phegley, Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha, Laureano, Davis, Phegley); Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Sano 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Castro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 19.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Cruz.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Phegley).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden 3 1-3 6 4 4 5 2 86 4.65
Wang 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 30 1.80
Trivino 2 1 0 0 1 0 22 4.43
Soria, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.47
Hendriks, L, 4-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 15 1.46
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 5 1-3 4 3 3 5 8 109 4.41
Harper, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.12
May 1 2-3 2 3 2 3 3 49 4.10
Littell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.91
Stewart, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.93

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0, Harper 1-1, Littell 1-0. WP_Harper, May. PB_Phegley (13), Castro (5).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_4:02. A_34,070 (38,649).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.