Twins 7, Athletics 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .271 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .277 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .261 Canha rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .284 Davis dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .233 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Profar 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .212 a-Pinder ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .249 b-Herrmann ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .310 1-Barreto pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .139 Phegley c 2 1 1 3 1 0 .246 Totals 31 6 7 5 9 14

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 6 2 3 4 0 0 .264 Polanco ss 3 0 1 1 2 0 .305 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .270 Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Sano 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .260 Arraez 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .381 Adrianza 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .288 Castro c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .255 Totals 39 7 13 7 7 5

Oakland 000 021 120—6 7 1 Minnesota 130 010 002—7 13 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on sacrifice fly for Profar in the 6th. b-doubled for Pinder in the 8th.

1-ran for Herrmann in the 8th.

E_Laureano (5). LOB_Oakland 9, Minnesota 13. 2B_Chapman (26), Grossman (17), Herrmann (2), Kepler (23), Polanco (27), Adrianza (3). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Phegley (10), off Pineda; Kepler (24), off Mengden. RBIs_Phegley 3 (47), Pinder (30), Herrmann (7), Kepler 4 (64), Polanco (45), Adrianza 2 (17). SB_Semien (6). SF_Phegley, Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha, Laureano, Davis, Phegley); Minnesota 7 (Polanco 2, Sano 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Castro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 19.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Cruz.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Phegley).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden 3 1-3 6 4 4 5 2 86 4.65 Wang 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 30 1.80 Trivino 2 1 0 0 1 0 22 4.43 Soria, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.47 Hendriks, L, 4-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 15 1.46 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda 5 1-3 4 3 3 5 8 109 4.41 Harper, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.12 May 1 2-3 2 3 2 3 3 49 4.10 Littell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.91 Stewart, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.93

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 2-0, Harper 1-1, Littell 1-0. WP_Harper, May. PB_Phegley (13), Castro (5).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_4:02. A_34,070 (38,649).

