Twins 7, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.155
|b-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|15
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.405
|Sano 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Wade Jr lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Schoop 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Castro c
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|3
|8
|Texas
|000
|001
|300—4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|030
|200
|02x—7
|9
|0
a-flied out for Guzman in the 9th. b-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Gallo (3). LOB_Texas 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Choo (23), Arraez (5), Castro (8). 3B_Sano (1). HR_Andrus (8), off Pineda; Calhoun (5), off Duffey; Gonzalez (10), off Kelley. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (12), Andrus (45), Mathis (8), Schoop (39), Castro 3 (24), Buxton 2 (41), Gonzalez (29). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Gallo 3); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Castro.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez, L, 3-4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|2
|3
|90
|3.30
|Payano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|4.62
|Kelley
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.30
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 6-4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|96
|4.56
|Duffey
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|3.49
|Rogers, S, 12-15
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|34
|1.82
HBP_Chavez (Schoop). WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:12. A_36,969 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.