Twins 7, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .284 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .291 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Mathis c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .155 b-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Totals 35 4 8 4 1 15

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .316 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .405 Sano 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .229 Wade Jr lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Gonzalez lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Schoop 2b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .261 Castro c 3 0 2 3 0 0 .257 Buxton cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .253 Totals 32 7 9 7 3 8

Texas 000 001 300—4 8 1 Minnesota 030 200 02x—7 9 0

a-flied out for Guzman in the 9th. b-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Gallo (3). LOB_Texas 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Choo (23), Arraez (5), Castro (8). 3B_Sano (1). HR_Andrus (8), off Pineda; Calhoun (5), off Duffey; Gonzalez (10), off Kelley. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (12), Andrus (45), Mathis (8), Schoop (39), Castro 3 (24), Buxton 2 (41), Gonzalez (29). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Gallo 3); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Castro.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavez, L, 3-4 5 5 5 4 2 3 90 3.30 Payano 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 3 30 4.62 Kelley 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 3.30 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, W, 6-4 6 5 1 1 1 9 96 4.56 Duffey 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.49 Rogers, S, 12-15 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5 34 1.82

HBP_Chavez (Schoop). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:12. A_36,969 (38,649).

