Twins 7, Rangers 4

July 6, 2019 5:38 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .284
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .291
Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307
Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Mathis c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .155
b-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Totals 35 4 8 4 1 15
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .316
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .405
Sano 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .229
Wade Jr lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Gonzalez lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Schoop 2b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .261
Castro c 3 0 2 3 0 0 .257
Buxton cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .253
Totals 32 7 9 7 3 8
Texas 000 001 300—4 8 1
Minnesota 030 200 02x—7 9 0

a-flied out for Guzman in the 9th. b-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Gallo (3). LOB_Texas 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Choo (23), Arraez (5), Castro (8). 3B_Sano (1). HR_Andrus (8), off Pineda; Calhoun (5), off Duffey; Gonzalez (10), off Kelley. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (12), Andrus (45), Mathis (8), Schoop (39), Castro 3 (24), Buxton 2 (41), Gonzalez (29). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Gallo 3); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Castro.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez, L, 3-4 5 5 5 4 2 3 90 3.30
Payano 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 3 30 4.62
Kelley 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 3.30
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 6-4 6 5 1 1 1 9 96 4.56
Duffey 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.49
Rogers, S, 12-15 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 5 34 1.82

HBP_Chavez (Schoop). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:12. A_36,969 (38,649).

