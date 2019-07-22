Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Yankees 6

July 22, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 Garver c 4 3 3 2
Judge rf 2 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 3 2 2 1
Encrnco 1b 4 0 2 1 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2
Grgrius pr 0 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 1
G.Sanch c 5 0 0 0 Sano 1b 4 0 0 1
A.Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 4 0 0 0
Voit dh 4 1 1 1 Kepler cf 3 1 1 1
Torres ss 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 Arraez 3b 3 1 0 0
Tuchman lf 4 2 3 1
Totals 36 6 13 6 Totals 32 8 8 8
New York 002 121 000—6
Minnesota 203 201 00x—8

E_G.Sanchez (13). DP_Minnesota 2. TP_Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_LeMahieu (23), Torres (17), Urshela (18). HR_LeMahieu (15), Voit (19), Urshela (10), Garver 2 (19), J.Polanco (14), Cruz (20), Kepler (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia L,5-5 4 6 7 6 2 2
Cessa 3 2 1 1 1 6
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
M.Perez 4 7 5 5 4 4
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1
Thorpe W,1-1 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
R.Harper H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,15-19 1 2 0 0 0 1

M.Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:08. A_34,627 (38,649).

