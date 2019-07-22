Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Yankees 6

July 22, 2019 11:39 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .338
Judge rf 2 0 1 0 3 0 .301
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .224
1-Gregorius pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Sanchez c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Voit dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .271
Torres ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300
Tauchman lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .264
Totals 36 6 13 6 5 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .304
Polanco ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .308
Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .270
Rosario lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282
Sano 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .229
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Kepler cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Arraez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .371
Totals 32 8 8 8 3 9
New York 002 121 000—6 13 1
Minnesota 203 201 00x—8 8 0

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.

E_Sanchez (13). LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_LeMahieu (23), Torres (17), Urshela (18). HR_Urshela (10), off Perez; Voit (19), off Perez; LeMahieu (15), off Perez; Polanco (14), off Sabathia; Cruz (20), off Sabathia; Kepler (25), off Sabathia; Garver (18), off Sabathia; Garver (19), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (70), Encarnacion (71), Voit (53), Urshela (46), Tauchman (22), Garver 2 (41), Polanco (46), Cruz 2 (51), Rosario (65), Sano (27), Kepler (65).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Voit, Tauchman); Minnesota 1 (Schoop). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Judge, Sanchez.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Sano), (Polanco, Schoop, Sano). TP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Sano).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 5-5 4 6 7 6 2 2 77 4.50
Cessa 3 2 1 1 1 6 55 4.12
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.63
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 4 7 5 5 4 4 79 4.37
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.58
Thorpe, W, 1-1 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 39 3.52
Harper, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10
Rogers, S, 15-19 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.93

Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Harper 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:08. A_34,627 (38,649).

