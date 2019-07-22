Twins 8, Yankees 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.338
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.301
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|1-Gregorius pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.271
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Tauchman lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Polanco ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Sano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Kepler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Arraez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.371
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|3
|9
|New York
|002
|121
|000—6
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|203
|201
|00x—8
|8
|0
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.
E_Sanchez (13). LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_LeMahieu (23), Torres (17), Urshela (18). HR_Urshela (10), off Perez; Voit (19), off Perez; LeMahieu (15), off Perez; Polanco (14), off Sabathia; Cruz (20), off Sabathia; Kepler (25), off Sabathia; Garver (18), off Sabathia; Garver (19), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (70), Encarnacion (71), Voit (53), Urshela (46), Tauchman (22), Garver 2 (41), Polanco (46), Cruz 2 (51), Rosario (65), Sano (27), Kepler (65).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Hicks, Voit, Tauchman); Minnesota 1 (Schoop). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Judge, Sanchez.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Sano), (Polanco, Schoop, Sano). TP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Schoop, Sano).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 5-5
|4
|6
|7
|6
|2
|2
|77
|4.50
|Cessa
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|55
|4.12
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.63
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|4
|7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|79
|4.37
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.58
|Thorpe, W, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|3.52
|Harper, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.10
|Rogers, S, 15-19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.93
Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Harper 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:08. A_34,627 (38,649).
