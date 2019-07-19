U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Results

|Friday
|At Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|Yardage: 7,339; Par 71
|Quarterfinals
Bo Jin, China, def. Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif., 1 up
Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va., def. Garrett Martin, San Antonio, 4 and 2
Joseph Pagdin, England, def. George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va., 2 and 1
Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz., def. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, 2 up
Bo Jin, China, def. Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va., 1 up
Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz., def. Joseph Pagdin, England, 4 and 3
|Saturday’s tee times for the 36-hole championship
6:40 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. — Bo Jin, China, vs. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.
