Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Results

July 18, 2019 8:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Thursday
At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 7,339; Par 71
Round of 32 Match Play
Upper Bracket

Jacob Sosa, Austin, Texas (147) def. William Moll, Houston (138), 4 and 2

Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) def. Yuxin Lin, China (144), 1 up

Bo Jin, China (141) def. Jack Wall, Brielle, N.J. (145), 3 and 2

Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (141) def. Nathan Han, Somers, N.Y. (145), 3 and 2

Advertisement

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. (147) def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (139), 19 holes

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) def. Alex Vogelsong, Palm City, Fla. (143), 1 up

Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. (146) def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (139), 1 up

Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144) def. Noah Kumar, Sarasota, Fla. (143), 5 and 4

Lower Bracket

Bronson Myers, Columbia, S.C. (147) def. William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (138), 1 up

George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) def. Joshua Greer, Australia (148), 3 and 2

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (146) def. Sean Curran, New Lenox, Ill. (150), 2 and 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Joseph Pagdin, England (145) def. Yuki Moriyama, Japan (149), 19 holes

Kento Yamawaki, Japan (146) def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (138), 6 and 5

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) def. Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (149), 1 up

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (141) def. Minwook Gwon, South Korea (146), 1 up

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) def. Michael Brennan, Leesburg, Va. (148), 1 up

___ Round of 16

Upper Bracket

Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) def. Jacob Sosa, Austin, Texas (147), 3 and 2

Bo Jin, China (141) def. Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (141), 2 up

Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) def. Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. (147), 1 up

Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144) def. Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. (146), 19 holes

Lower Bracket

George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) vs. Bronson Myers, Columbia, S.C. (147), 1 up

Joseph Pagdin, England (145) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (146), 4 and 3

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) def. Kento Yamawaki, Japan (146), 5 and 3

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (141), 1 up

___

Pairings and tee times for Friday’s quarterfinal round of match play
All Times EDT
Upper Bracket

6:40 a.m. – Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) vs. Bo Jin, China (141)

6:52 a.m. – Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) vs. Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144)

Lower Bracket

7:04 a.m. – George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) vs. Joseph Pagdin, England (145)

7:16 a.m. – Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) vs. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142)

Note: Quarterfinal round winners advance to the semifinal round of match play on Friday, beginning at 12:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.