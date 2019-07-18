U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Results

Thursday At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 7,339; Par 71 Round of 32 Match Play Upper Bracket

Jacob Sosa, Austin, Texas (147) def. William Moll, Houston (138), 4 and 2

Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) def. Yuxin Lin, China (144), 1 up

Bo Jin, China (141) def. Jack Wall, Brielle, N.J. (145), 3 and 2

Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (141) def. Nathan Han, Somers, N.Y. (145), 3 and 2

Advertisement

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. (147) def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (139), 19 holes

Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) def. Alex Vogelsong, Palm City, Fla. (143), 1 up

Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. (146) def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (139), 1 up

Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144) def. Noah Kumar, Sarasota, Fla. (143), 5 and 4

Lower Bracket

Bronson Myers, Columbia, S.C. (147) def. William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (138), 1 up

George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) def. Joshua Greer, Australia (148), 3 and 2

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (146) def. Sean Curran, New Lenox, Ill. (150), 2 and 1

Joseph Pagdin, England (145) def. Yuki Moriyama, Japan (149), 19 holes

Kento Yamawaki, Japan (146) def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (138), 6 and 5

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) def. Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (149), 1 up

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (141) def. Minwook Gwon, South Korea (146), 1 up

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) def. Michael Brennan, Leesburg, Va. (148), 1 up

___ Round of 16

Upper Bracket

Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) def. Jacob Sosa, Austin, Texas (147), 3 and 2

Bo Jin, China (141) def. Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (141), 2 up

Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) def. Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. (147), 1 up

Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144) def. Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. (146), 19 holes

Lower Bracket

George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) vs. Bronson Myers, Columbia, S.C. (147), 1 up

Joseph Pagdin, England (145) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (146), 4 and 3

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) def. Kento Yamawaki, Japan (146), 5 and 3

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (141), 1 up

___

Pairings and tee times for Friday’s quarterfinal round of match play All Times EDT Upper Bracket

6:40 a.m. – Deven Ramachandran, San Rafael, Calif. (144) vs. Bo Jin, China (141)

6:52 a.m. – Garrett Martin, San Antonio (148) vs. Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (144)

Lower Bracket

7:04 a.m. – George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (143) vs. Joseph Pagdin, England (145)

7:16 a.m. – Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (144) vs. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142)

Note: Quarterfinal round winners advance to the semifinal round of match play on Friday, beginning at 12:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.