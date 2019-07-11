Listen Live Sports

UNC to return to old home at Carmichael for 1 game

July 11, 2019 4:38 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s men’s basketball team is returning to its old home court for one game.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Thursday that the Tar Heels’ game against Wofford on Dec. 15 will be played at the 6,822-seat Carmichael Arena — the first regular-season game there since 1986.

The game had to be played that day because of scheduling conflicts that include the Tar Heels leaving the next day for a game at Gonzaga. North Carolina’s regular home arena, the 21,750-seat Dean Smith Center, already was booked for the university’s December commencement.

The arena where Michael Jordan and James Worthy became college stars, Carmichael has hosted one men’s game since the Smith Center opened in 1986. UNC beat William & Mary in the first round of the 2010 NIT.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

