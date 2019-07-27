Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Union-Impact, Sums

July 27, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 0—0
Montreal 2 2—4

First half_1, Montreal, Lappalainen, 1 (Brault Guillard), 4th minute; 2, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 5 (Piatti), 36th.

Second half_3, Montreal, Lappalainen, 2, 46th; 4, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 6, 66th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Diallo, 9th; Urruti, 42nd; Camacho, 76th. Philadelphia, Fabian, 82nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Cory Richardson; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

A_16,344.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault Guillard, Zakaria Diallo, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala; Lassi Lappalainen (Mathieu Choiniere, 82nd), Ignacio Piatti (Rudy Camacho, 63rd), Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Clement Bayiha, 69th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Matt Real (Andrew Wooten, 56th), Auston Trusty; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 49th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Anthony Fontana, 74th); Marco Fabian, Kacper Przybylko.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established