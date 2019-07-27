Union-Impact, Sums

Philadelphia 0 0—0 Montreal 2 2—4

First half_1, Montreal, Lappalainen, 1 (Brault Guillard), 4th minute; 2, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 5 (Piatti), 36th.

Second half_3, Montreal, Lappalainen, 2, 46th; 4, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 6, 66th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Diallo, 9th; Urruti, 42nd; Camacho, 76th. Philadelphia, Fabian, 82nd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Cory Richardson; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_16,344.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault Guillard, Zakaria Diallo, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala; Lassi Lappalainen (Mathieu Choiniere, 82nd), Ignacio Piatti (Rudy Camacho, 63rd), Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Clement Bayiha, 69th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Matt Real (Andrew Wooten, 56th), Auston Trusty; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 49th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Anthony Fontana, 74th); Marco Fabian, Kacper Przybylko.

