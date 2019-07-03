Listen Live Sports

Union-Orlando City, Sums

July 3, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 2—3
Orlando 1 0—1

First half_1, Orlando, Mueller, 5, 8th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 7 (Monteiro), 32nd.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 8 (Bedoya), 47th; 4, Philadelphia, Picault, 3 (Aaronson), 52nd.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Carlos Miguel; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 26th; Wagner, 90th.

Red Cards_Orlando, Jansson, 45th; Kljestan, 67th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Mike Rottersman; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_22,364.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Marco Fabian, 65th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro (Sergio Santos, 72nd), Fafa Picault (Anthony Fontana, 82nd); Kacper Przybylko.

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Danilo Acosta (Shane O’Neill, 61st), Robin Jansson, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Jhegson Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller (Dom Dwyer, 61st), Nani (Kamal Miller, 46th).

