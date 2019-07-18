Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
United-FC Cincinnati, Sums

July 18, 2019 10:23 pm
 
D.C. United 1 3—4
FC Cincinnati 0 1—1

First half_1, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 3 (Rooney), 42nd minute.

Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Ledesma, 2 (penalty kick), 54th; 3, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 4 (Arriola), 59th; 4, D.C. United, Rooney, 11 (Jara), 64th; 5, D.C. United, Arriola, 4 (Rodriguez), 73rd.

Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Bill Hamid; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Birnbaum, 32nd; Rooney, 54th; Arriola, 54th; Canouse, 70th. FC Cincinnati, Waston, 15th; Bertone, 61st.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Jeremy Hanson; Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_28,774.

Lineups

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara (Jalen Robinson, 84th), Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 76th), Wayne Rooney (Quincy Amarikwa, 83rd).

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Victor Ulloa, 78th), Emmanuel Ledesma (Roland Lamah, 65th), Kekuta Manneh; Rashawn Dally (Fanendo Adi, 64th).

