United-FC Cincinnati, Sums

|D.C. United
|1
|3—4
|FC Cincinnati
|0
|1—1
First half_1, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 3 (Rooney), 42nd minute.
Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Ledesma, 2 (penalty kick), 54th; 3, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 4 (Arriola), 59th; 4, D.C. United, Rooney, 11 (Jara), 64th; 5, D.C. United, Arriola, 4 (Rodriguez), 73rd.
Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Bill Hamid; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.
Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Birnbaum, 32nd; Rooney, 54th; Arriola, 54th; Canouse, 70th. FC Cincinnati, Waston, 15th; Bertone, 61st.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Jeremy Hanson; Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_28,774.
___
D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara (Jalen Robinson, 84th), Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 76th), Wayne Rooney (Quincy Amarikwa, 83rd).
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Victor Ulloa, 78th), Emmanuel Ledesma (Roland Lamah, 65th), Kekuta Manneh; Rashawn Dally (Fanendo Adi, 64th).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.