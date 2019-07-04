United-FC Dallas, Sums

|D.C. United
|0
|0—0
|Dallas
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Dallas, Mosquera, 1 (Bressan), 6th minute.
Second half_2, Dallas, Badji, 5, 65th.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Dallas, Hedges, 22nd; Hollingshead, 35th. D.C. United, Rooney, 33rd; Canouse, 46th; Amarikwa, 90th.
Red Cards_D.C. United, Acosta, 73rd.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Chris Elliott; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
A_0.
___
Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Bryan Reynolds, 89th), Paxton Pomykal (Jacori Hayes, 90th), Brandon Servania; Jesus Ferreira (Dominique Badji, 61st).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara (Donovan Pines, 77th), Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno (Quincy Amarikwa, 81st), Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney, Griffin Yow (Luciano Acosta, 58th).
