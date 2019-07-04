Listen Live Sports

United-FC Dallas, Sums

July 4, 2019 11:28 pm
 
D.C. United 0 0—0
Dallas 1 1—2

First half_1, Dallas, Mosquera, 1 (Bressan), 6th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Badji, 5, 65th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Hedges, 22nd; Hollingshead, 35th. D.C. United, Rooney, 33rd; Canouse, 46th; Amarikwa, 90th.

Red Cards_D.C. United, Acosta, 73rd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Chris Elliott; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_0.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Bryan Reynolds, 89th), Paxton Pomykal (Jacori Hayes, 90th), Brandon Servania; Jesus Ferreira (Dominique Badji, 61st).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara (Donovan Pines, 77th), Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno (Quincy Amarikwa, 81st), Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney, Griffin Yow (Luciano Acosta, 58th).

