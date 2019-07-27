United-Fire, Sums

D.C. United 0 0—0 Chicago 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Pines, 69th. Chicago, Sapong, 54th; Kappelhof, 58th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Apolinar Mariscal; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_18,232.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Donovan Pines; Luciano Acosta, Russell Canouse (Chris Durkin, 65th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola (Joseph Mora, 88th), Wayne Rooney (Ulises Segura, 90th).

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Diego Campos, 76th), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Amando Moreno, 70th), C.J. Sapong.

