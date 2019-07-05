Listen Live Sports

University of Hawaii says 21-year-old linebacker has died

July 5, 2019 11:08 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii football player has died.

Linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died on July 4, the school said in a statement Friday. He was 21.

Teammates were brought together Friday morning to discuss the death, and campus counselors were available for students and staff, the statement said.

“Scheyenne was a tremendous young man and we are devastated by this news,” said the school’s athletic director, David Matlin. “It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes.”

University of Hawaii spokesman Derek Inouchi said the death did not happen on campus, and Sanitoa was not involved in any athletics department activities at the time of his death. No other details were available.

According to the school, Sanitoa played in 12 games last season. He was originally from American Samoa.

