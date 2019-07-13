Update on the latest in sports:

TENNIS-WIMBELDON

Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams’ bid for 24th Grand Slam title

WIMBELDON, England (AP) _ Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) has won her first Wimbledon title and kept Serena Williams from winning her eighth.

Halep stunned Williams 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted just 56 minutes.

It’s the second major title for the seventh-seeded Romanian, who won the French Open last year.

Williams was trying to win her record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, but she failed in a final for the third time. Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in last year’s Wimbledon final and lost to Naomi Osaka in the championship match at the U.S. Open.

Williams still holds the record for most major singles titles in the professional era with 23, one more than Steffi Graf. But Margaret Court, who won 13 of her Grand Slam singles titles in the amateur era, has 24 overall.

Also at Wimbledon Saturday:

_ Top-seeded Dylan Alcott of Australia won the inaugural quad wheelchair singles title, a day after winning the doubles title. Alcott beat his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne of Britain 6-0, 6-2 in the first official singles final for the event at the All England Club. Alcott and Lapthorne together won the doubles title on Friday. Wheelchair tennis made its debut at Wimbledon in 2016.

_ Aniek Van Koot won her third major title by beating Diede De Groot 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the women’s wheelchair singles final. Joachim Gerard of Belgium and Stefan Olsson of Sweden won the men’s wheelchair doubles title by beating Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Britain 6-4, 6-2.

_ Daria Snigur of Ukraine won the junior girls’ title at Wimbledon. She beat Alexa Noel of the United States 6-4, 6-4.

NFL-NEWS

Man charged in shooting of Giants draft pick and teammate

UNDATED (AP) _ Authorities have charged an 18-year-old man in an April shooting that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons. The Shawnee County district attorney’s office says that Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other counts in the April 28th attack. Mendez is being held on a $1 million bond.

Authorities say Ballentine and teammate Dwane Simmons were outside of an off-campus party in Topeka hours after the Giants picked Ballentine in the sixth round of the draft when someone opened fire on them from a vehicle. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot but has since recovered.

In other NFL news:

_ Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says “require my full attention.” Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed by Caldwell or the Dolphins. Caldwell was also head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors

UNDATED (AP) _ New York Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ is facing his old club for the second time this year. He’s pitching against Toronto in the middle game of a weekend set. The 36-year-old Happ was 59-41 with a 3.88 ERA in 135 appearances over two stints with Toronto, including a 20-win season in 2016. Clayton Richard starts for the Blue Jays.

And, the Yankees have activated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Voit missed seven games after being sidelined with an abdominal strain on June 29 during the first of New York’s two games against the Boston Red Sox in London.

The move returns one of New York’s steadiest sluggers to its already formidable lineup. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Voit is hitting .270 with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and a .901 OPS. Voit was batting third for the Yankees, who boast the best record in the American League.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale faces the Dodgers for the first time since he came out of the bullpen to finish last year’s World Series, striking out the side in the ninth inning of Boston’s 5-1 victory in Game 5. Sale struggled in his final two starts before the All-Star break, allowing 10 runs and 15 hits in 11 2/3 innings. Ross Stripling will pitch for National League-leading Los Angeles.

_ The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners in the second game of their weekend series, a day after recording the second combined no-hitter in franchise history in their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Matt Harvey will make his first start for the Angels. The Mariners will go with an opener before handing the ball to left-hander Wade LeBlanc.

_ All-Star infielder Alex Bregman could return to Houston’s starting lineup after he took a groundball off his chin during the Astros’ 5-0 loss at Texas Thursday night. Bregman needed four stitches but does not have a concussion. Bregman was playing shortstop in the series opener when a grounder by Shin-Soo Choo popped up and hit him below his mouth in the third inning.

_Tampa Bay’s right-hander Charlie Morton takes the mound today looking for his 11th win. Morton is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two July starts heading into his matchup with last-place Baltimore in the nightcap of a split doubleheader.

__ The Twins will start Jake Odorizzi (oh-dah-REE’-zee) who is also looking for an 11th win today. The Indians are expected to counter with Trevor Bauer. The Indians are 21-16 against American League Central opponents, the Twins have gone 20-11 in the division.

_ Chicago hosts division foe Pittsburgh. The Pirates will start Jordan Lyles while the Cubs are expected to counter with Jon Lester. The Cubs are 16-16 against AL Central clubs, while the Pirates have gone 18-19 in the division.

_ The White Sox will start Dylan Covey when they visit Oakland. The Athletics are expected to counter with Chris Bassitt. The Athletics are 27-20 at home, the White Sox have gone 17-25 on the road.

_ The Mets will start Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) at Miami and the Marlins are expected to counter with Zac Gallen. The Marlins are 16-31 against American League East clubs, the Mets have gone 21-24 in the division.

_ Detroit heads into a matchup against Kansas City in a rut, losers of four straight. The Tigers will start Matthew Boyd and the Royals are expected to counter with Brad Keller. The Royals are 15-25 against the rest of the division. The Tigers are 13-23 against American League Central Division opponents. Detroit has hit 76 home runs this season, last in the American League.

_ The Giants will start Madison Bumgarner while the Brewers are expected to counter with Zach Davies. The Brewers are 27-19 at home, the Giants have gone 22-22 on the road. The Brewers are 27-19 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) leads the club with 31, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

_ The Diamondbacks head into their matchup against St. Louis as winners of their last four games. Arizona will start Merrill Kelly tonight while the Cardinals are expected to counter with Dakota Hudson. The Cardinals are 24-19 at home, the Diamondbacks have gone 27-23 on the road.

_ The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin tonight while the Phillies are expected to counter with Aaron Nola. The Phillies are 24-23 against American League East opponents, the Nationals have gone 26-17 in the division. Philadelphia has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 24, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League.

_ Colorado looks to follow up a strong showing by Friday starter Jon Gray. The Reds will start Tanner Roark (ROH’-ahrk) while the Rockies are expected to counter with Kyle Freeland. The Rockies are 25-19 at home and won the last meeting 3-2. The Reds have gone 17-26 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.80.

_ The Braves will start Julio Teheran against the Padres, who send Joey Lucchesi (loo-KAY’-see) to the mound. Atlanta enters the game in first place in the National League East with a record of 55-37, leading the second place Nationals by 6.0 games.

F1-BRITISH GP

Bottas denies teammate Hamilton pole for British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has taken the pole position for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, finishing six milliseconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying Saturday.

It will be the first time since 2014 that Hamilton hasn’t started from the front at his home Formula One race as he chases a record sixth victory on Sunday.

Bottas opened the season by winning two of the first four races but hasn’t even been on the pole since the Spanish GP in May.

Hamilton has a 31-point lead over Bottas in the championship standings.

Behind the Mercedes duo on the grid on Sunday will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who qualified in third, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

De Gendt wins in Saint-Etienne, Alaphilippe back in yellow

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) _ Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader’s yellow jersey. Defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash close to the finish but escaped unscathed. Thomas was slowed down by the pile-up involving Ineos teammates. It was unclear whether Thomas actually hit the ground. He had already been involved in a crash during the opening stage last week in Belgium.

De Gendt rode at the front from start to finish after taking part in an early breakaway during the 220-kilometer tough trek which took riders into the Massif Central and across seven short but leg-punishing climbs.

Alaphillipe managed to break away from the main pack and finished the stage in third place in Saint-Etienne behind Thibaut Pinot.

