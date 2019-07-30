Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE-BRAVES-NATIONALS

Rendon’s grand slam propels Nats to win

UNDATED (AP) _ Anthony Rendon’s grand slam propelled the Washington Nationals to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves Monday, tightening the National League East race in the process.

Rendon launched a 2-0 fastball from Atlanta reliever Chad Sobotka 412 feet into the left-field seats for his third career grand slam and the 500th RBI of his career.

It was the 23rd homer of the season for Rendon, who has now hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner also drove in runs for the Nationals (57-49), who pulled within 4 1/2 of the Braves (62-45) in the NL East as a pivotal three-game series got underway.

In other MLB action:

_ Cavan Biggio hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep, and the Blue Jays beat the Royals 7-3. Top prospect Bo Bichette singled in the first at-bat of his big league career for the Blue Jays.

_ Jon Gray pitched eight innings of one-run ball for his first win in a month, Nolan Arenado had a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 Monday night.

_ Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure but recovered to pitch seven innings and help the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6 Monday. The Marlins, who won three of four games from Arizona, improved to 10-9-1 in their past 20 series. They started the year 1-10-3.

_ Jose Iglesias’ grand slam completed Cincinnati’s 10-run second inning, and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers for a prospect. The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.

^MLB-BREWERS-PIRATES TRADE

Brewers acquire Jordan Lyles for prospect

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.

Lyles was scheduled to start for Pittsburgh on Monday night against Cincinnati and was replaced by Alex McRae. The Pirates are 2-14 since the All-Star break, falling out of contention.

Ponce, a second-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances at Double-A Biloxi this season.

In other MLB news:

_ Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s two-game suspension for his violent home plate collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7 has been upheld by Major League Baseball. Marisnick was suspended on July 11 by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre but appealed the decision to a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The commissioner’s office said the hearing took place July 23 and the penalty was upheld. Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

_ The New York Mets are close to a trade to send left-hander Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Vargas is a 36-year-old left-hander. He is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.

_ Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East while pushing for a wild card berth. The Nationals announced that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

_Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with his family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic. More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram that watching his family celebrate that he is home and safe is “priceless.” These are his first public comments since the attack by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting someone else.

^NFL NEWS-COWBOYS-MORRIS

Cowboys bringing back Alfred Morris with Elliott holding out

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract.

Agent Michael Katz says Morris agreed to terms Monday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games over domestic violence allegations two years ago.

The 30-year-old Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys, signing in 2016 before Dallas made Elliott the fourth overall pick in that year’s draft. Morris was Elliott’s backup both years.

In six games as Elliott’s replacement in 2017, Morris ran for 430 yards and a touchdown.

In other NFL news:

_ New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder left practice with a foot injury and was having an MRI to determine the nature and severity. Crowder was hurt late in practice, walking to the sideline with a bit of a limp, where trainers examined his left foot. Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with Washington.

_ Saints coach Sean Payton says Zion Williamson’s physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie an intriguing NFL prospect at several positions. Williamson is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds. In an interview on SiriusXM, Payton says five Saints assistants would have their hands up if offered a chance to coach Williamson. The former Duke star also has thrown the football with Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints and Pelicans are under the same ownership and have neighboring training headquarters.

_ The Saints have released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith. Coach Sean Payton says the former Chicago Bears leading receiver has struggled to recover from a major 2017 knee injury and was falling behind some young receivers who’ve been performing well.

_ A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game. Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, says he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for the questioning _ barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

_ Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser hurt his Achilles tendon during practice and could miss the season. Reaser emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football and was likely to make the Chiefs’ roster.

_ Keith Lincoln, a star on the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80. Lincoln’s death was announced by Washington State University. Lincoln was a five-time AFL All-Star and was elected to the Chargers Hall of Fame.

_ Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes homered on David Hess’ first two pitches, and Eric Hosmer homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Luis Urias also went deep for the Padres, who hit four homers off Hess (1-10) and five overall.

_ Jordan Zimmermann got his first win in 18 starts dating to last season and the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2. Zimmermann allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings to get his first victory since Sept. 5, 2018 and avoid setting a team record for most consecutive starts without a win. Adam Bereno also went 17 starts without a win during the 2002-03 seasons. Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in three, and Jordy Mercer also connected for Detroit.

^NHL NEWS

Lightning give Vasilevskiy 8-year, $76 million extension

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.

The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.

In other NHL news:

_ The New Jersey Devils acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas. Gusev has spent his entire seven-year professional career in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

— Alex Meruelo has completed his purchase of the controlling interest in the Arizona Coyotes. The team announced Monday that Meruelo completed the transaction with Andrew Barroway to become Arizona’s majority owner. Meruelo becomes the only Hispanic controlling owner of an NHL team.

_ Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin has announced his retirement as a television broadcaster for the Florida Panthers. Potvin, a former captain for the New York Islanders, was part of the Panthers’ first broadcast team in 1993-94 and spent 21 seasons as their TV analyst.

US WOMEN-EQUAL PAY

US Soccer says women’s team has made more than the men

U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.

According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care.

Players for the women’s team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team. The two sides have agreed to mediation to settle the lawsuit.

USSF also says the men’s team generates more revenue. The women’s team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games.

NASCAR

7-time NASCAR champion Johnson gets new crew chief

UNDATED (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief.

Hendrick Motorsports has replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, who will be atop the pit box for Sunday’s road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York.

Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane this season. Johnson is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff.

The 31-year-old Daniels was Johnson’s race engineer on the 2016 championship team.

