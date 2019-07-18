Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers beat the Braves

UNDATED (AP) _ Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Josh Donaldson had a two-run homer in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth as Atlanta’s rally fell short.

Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) hit his 34th homer of the season to tie the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger for the major league lead. It was Yelich’s third home run in four games.

In other MLB action:

_ Eduardo Escobar homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 21 hits while thumping the Texas Rangers 19-4. The 19 runs were Arizona’s most since setting a franchise record with 20 against San Diego last July. Escobar’s first homer sparked a seven-run first inning against right-handed starter Jesse Chavez, who got 2 outs. The switch-hitting Escobar added a three-run homer batting right-handed against Kyle Bird in the sixth and had five RBIs.

_ Danny Duffy pitched a strong six innings and ended a nine-start winless streak, and Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles twice as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5. Duffy scattered six hits and struck out five in sending Chicago to its season-worst sixth straight loss.

_ Trey Mancini hit two home runs and Baltimore pummeled the Washington Nationals’ ineffective bullpen in a 9-2 victory that provided the Orioles with a split of the two-game interleague series. The defeat _ only the fourth in 17 games for the Nationals _ kept them 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Braves in the NL East. Adam Eaton drove in both runs for Washington, which suffered its most lopsided loss in over a month.

_ Dominic Smith put the New York Mets in front with his pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Pete Alonso padded the lead in the eighth with a two-run shot in a 15-4 victory over Minnesota. That gave the Twins their first three-game losing streak of the season. Amed Rosario went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mets, who posted their highest score of the year and matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.

_ Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Michael Feliz in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 6-5, dealing the Pirates their fifth loss in six games. St. Louis trailed 4-3 when Tommy Edman singled off Francisco Liriano with one out in the seventh and José Martinez walked. Feliz relieved, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th homer. John Brebbia struck out four in two perfect innings and Carlos Martínez gave up an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth.

_ Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2. Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

_ Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his Oakland debut, Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar both homered twice and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2. Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano also went deep as the A’s matched their season high with six home runs despite losing Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to an ankle injury after two innings.

_ Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Rockies 11-8 to complete a four-game series sweep, their first at Colorado in nearly eight years. Pablo Sandoval sparked a three-run first inning with a two-run double and Stephen Vogt also homered for the surging Giants, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 14.

_ Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday night.. The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only team in the majors to never throw a no-hitter. Paddack opened the eighth having thrown 82 pitches. Castro lined the second pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left.

_ Mike Clevinger matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings, Oscar Mercado drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2. Clevinger struck out the side in the first two innings and had nine strikeouts through four _ one against each batter in Detroit’s lineup. Cleveland moved within four games of AL Central-leading Minnesota.

_ Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Rodríguez pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox sent Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez to his 13th straight loss, beating the Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday night. Devers also had a two-run double and RBI single, Brock Holt added a run-scoring hit — one of his three singles — for the Red Sox, who had dropped three of four since a five-game winning streak.

_ The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a forecast of thunderstorms and severe weather. Though no rain was falling yet on a humid evening at Yankee Stadium, the game was called about 35 minutes before it was supposed to start. It will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

MLB-NEWS

O’s to reimburse Red Sox for up to $2.5M in Cashner bonuses

UNDATED (AP) _ Baltimore has agreed to reimburse Boston for up to $2.5 million of Andrew Cashner’s performance bonuses as part of last weekend’s trade that sent the 32-year-old right-hander to the Red Sox.

Cashner made his Boston debut on Tuesday night and took the loss in a 10-4 defeat to Toronto, allowing six runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. That dropped him to 9-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 starts and 101 1/3 innings this season.

As part of Saturday’s trade, Baltimore received a pair of 17-year-old prospects and agreed to send Boston close to $1.8 million to cover most of what Cashner was due from his $8 million salary this year.

Baltimore already was responsible for $500,000 in performance bonuses Cashner has earned and for Cashner’s $3 million signing bonus. Cashner’s deal includes a $10 million option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches at least 187 innings this year.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ Philadelphia Phillies closer Héctor Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese (freez) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspension and fine a day after the incident in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 home victory.

_ The Philadelphia Phillies have placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

_Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined. Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

_ The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander’s first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland’s game against Detroit on Wednesday.

_ The Chicago White Sox have placed rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with an ulnar nerve contusion in his right arm. The move comes a day after Jiménez collided with outfielder Charlie Tilson in the first inning Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. In the hours after the game, Jiménez was experiencing numbness down his arm and into his fingers. The organization is optimistic Jiménez could only miss a couple of weeks.

_ The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury. Mondesi injured his shoulder in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game against the White Sox when he attempted to make a diving catch on the warning track in shallow left field.

OBIT-PUMPSIE GREEN

Pumpsie Green, 1st black player on Boston Red Sox, dies

BOSTON (AP) _ Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85. Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959-63, batting .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs.

But his place in history was made when he stepped on the field as a pinch-runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959. The Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to field a black player.

NBA-NEWS

Kemba Walker joins Celtics

UNDATED — Kemba Walker will try to make the Boston Celtics’ rebuilding period a short one.

The former Charlotte Hornets guard was introduced at the Celtics’ practice facility in Boston on Wednesday. He replaces Kyrie (ky-REE’) Irving, who was acquired amid much excitement two years ago. Walker will wear No. 8, meaning fans with Antoine Walker jerseys from the late 1990s can bring them out at the Garden again.

Also Wednesday, the team made the signing of center Enes Kanter official. He will wear the No. 11 that was worn last year by Irving.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

_ The Detroit Pistons have claimed Christian Wood off waivers. The 6-foot-10 Wood appeared in 21 games last season for Milwaukee and New Orleans, averaging 8.2 points per game. He’s averaged 5.3 points in 51 career NBA games for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

NFL-CARDINALS-HARRISON RELEASED

Cardinals cut OT Harrison after arrest warrant issued

UNDATED (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday after police in North Carolina issued a warrant for his arrest on assault charges. Police say the investigation has just begun and no additional details are available, including when the alleged assault occurred. It was reported on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Harrison was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

When he attended Texas, he was suspended from the team several times. Harrison started eight games last season for the Browns before being benched. The Browns released him after he missed the first day of their minicamp in early June.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

_The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones. The deal includes $34 million in guaranteed salary. Jones missed most of last season with a broken right foot. He is expected to be ready when the team opens training camp on Monday.

NHL-NEWS

A look around the NHL

UNDATED (AP) _ A police report says the death of former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson was an apparent suicide, according to the Detroit News. The paper says it obtained a Rochester Police report, and that Johnson was found by his wife shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7. A gun and a single bullet were found near him. No suicide note was left. The Oakland County Medical Examiner declined to discuss findings from an autopsy.

Johnson was with Nashville for the franchise’s first season in the league. He spent the last seven years of his career with the Predators. He also played for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago during his 12 years in the NHL.

Johnson was 48.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

_ Forward J.T. Compher signs a four-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals last season. He also had four goals and two assists in the playoffs. Selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2013 draft, Compher was acquired by Colorado in 2015. He has 60 points in 156 regular-season games and nine points in 18 playoff games.

_ The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract. Hicketts played in 11 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19. He also had 27 points in 64 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL.

NCAA-SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS

Payments from $208 million NCAA settlement begin in August

UNDATED (AP) _ Next month, more than 50,000 former college athletes will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA. It is part of a case that challenged the association’s caps on compensation.

Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, says 53,748 Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players who competed between 2010 to 2017 are eligible to receive compensation.

The law firm said payments will range from $5,000 to $7,500 for those who competed for four years and checks will start being distributed in late August. Distribution was held up by one objector to the settlement, who missed a July 17 deadline to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

COLLEGE CORRUPTION

Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person has avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball. Person was sentenced on Wednesday to serve community service during two years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Person accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser. Sentencing guidelines called for two years in prison, though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge received leniency.

