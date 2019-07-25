Listen Live Sports

US defender Geoff Cameron signs with Queens Park Rangers

July 25, 2019 2:03 pm
 
American defender Geoff Cameron is moving to Queens Park Rangers from Stoke after spending last season on loan to QPR.

The London club announced Thursday it had signed the 34-year-old from Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Cameron had one goal in 19 league matches for the Hoops last season. He played for Houston from 2008-12 before signing with Stoke.

He made 55 appearances for the U.S., starting against Ghana, Portugal and Belgium during the 2014 World Cup.

Cameron has not played for the Americans since criticizing then-coach Bruce Arena for not starting him in the final two qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and instead using Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez. The U.S. beat Panama but then lost at Trinidad and Tobago, ending a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

